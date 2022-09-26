Pensioner killed in hit-and-run in Tesco car park in North London

Tesco at the Coppetts Centre in North London. Picture: social media

By Stephen Rigley

A pensioner has been killed by a van in a hit and run in a Tesco car park in North London.

The man, who is in his 80s, had been in the superstore in Barnet, north London, on Saturday evening when the crash happened.

Police say he was hit by a white van in the busy car park, which is just off the north Circular, in the moments before 4.40pm.

The Met says that the van involved in the collision did not stop to help him.

Detectives say they are still hunting for the person who was behind the wheel when the crash unfolded.

London Air Ambulance and medics rushed to the scene and transferred him to hospital but he died from his injuries the next day.

Tesco car park in Coppetts Centre, North London. Picture: social media

Officers say his family have been told what happened to him.

They have arrested two men - whose ages have not been made public - on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

The men have been released pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Ian Watson, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "The car park was extremely busy with people going about their day when this collision occurred.'If you saw anything, or captured events on dash cam or a mobile device, then please get in touch."