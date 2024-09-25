Pensioner, 84, run over on motorway after falling out of camper van, as she ‘mistook car door for toilet’

25 September 2024, 15:14

File photo of a camper van on a motorway
File photo of a camper van on a motorway. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A pensioner died after she fell out of her camper van onto the motorway and was run over, while searching for the toilet

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The unnamed German woman was on a family holiday to Spain when the fatal accident took place.

They were driving along at about 5:30 a.m. on September 19 on a major road near Rotgla i Corbera, about 40 miles south of Valencia, according to Spanish police.

She was travelling with her daughter-in-law to Denia, a port city about 55 miles to the south east. They were going at about 55mph at the time.

Investigators believe the unlucky OAP may have thought the door of the motorhome was the toilet, Bild reported.

Read more: Mystery as cat reunited with owners after 900-mile trek across the US, two months after going missing on camping trip

Read more: Boy, 11, arrested by police for towing suspected stolen caravan on M1

File photo of a camper van in Spain
File photo of a camper van in Spain. Picture: Alamy

A truck driver travelling behind the motorhome saw the tragic scene, reporting: "The door opened and the elderly woman was literally thrown onto the road."

Another car then hit the woman and she died at the scene of the crash.

The daughter-in-law didn't notice the crash at first, driving on to a nearby petrol station.

She said she heard a loud bang and was concerned when her mother-in-law did not respond to her calls.

She only noticed that the older woman was missing when she stopped at the petrol station.

All involved are in shock, police said.

Officers are conducting further enquiries to work out the full circumstances of the crash.

The motorhome has been confiscated as police continue their investigation.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jordan McSweeney, killer of Zara Aleena, tells judge he ‘can’t be bothered’ to face court as he cowers in his cell for second time

Killer of Zara Aleena tells judge he ‘can’t be bothered’ to face court as he cowers in his cell for second time

Zelensky giving UN speech

Zelensky urges world leaders against seeking ‘an out’ from war with Russia

Shocking moment bin workers narrowly dodge lorry explosion after wheelie bin combusts during morning collection

Shocking moment refuse workers narrowly dodge exploding bin lorry caught on camera

2 Israelis injured in rocket attack from Lebanon amid ongoing escalation

Israel calls up reservists in response to rising tensions with Hezbollah as ballistic missile fired at Tel Aviv

Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon

Israel activates reserve troops in response to rising tensions with Hezbollah

Jermaine said "we're human beings, that's what it is" in a post on social media

Jermaine Jenas says ‘none of us are perfect’ as he breaks social media silence over sexting scandal

K

Starmer calls for UK nationals in Lebanon to 'leave and to leave immediately' as Israel-Hezbollah conflict escalates

Donald Trump is bundled away after a shooting

Secret Service failures before Trump rally shooting ‘preventable’ – Senate panel

People stand outside the Czech central bank in Prague

Czech central bank cuts its key interest rate to 4.25%

Roland Cherry, 63, was dragged under water while on a canoe trip and miraculously survived after being dragged to safety

Brit survives hippo attack after two tonne animal attacked canoe during dream safari holiday

People filling sandbags

Tropical Storm Helene strengthens amid hurricane warnings for Florida and Mexico

Madeleine McCann who vanished in 2007

Madeleine McCann suspect 'confessed to abducting girl from Portuguese apartment,' court hears

Police want to speak to this man following the incident on the train

CCTV image released after stranger took baby from mum's arms and ran down train carriage in 'attempted abduction'

Britain braced for yet more rain as Met Office issues further yellow weather warnings ahead of torrential downpours

Britain braced for yet more rain as Met Office issues further yellow weather warnings ahead of torrential downpours

Sean Combs joked about being arrested for his parties 25 years ago

Sean 'Diddy' Combs jokes 'they're going to arrest me' for 'crazy' parties, in resurfaced interview from 25 years ago

A session of the State Duma, in Moscow

Russia adoption ban for countries allowing gender transition passes first stage

Latest News

See more Latest News

Donald Trump vowed to take jobs from other countries during campaign speech, if he wins 2024 presidential election.

Donald Trump vows to 'steal jobs from other countries' in bid to boost U.S. economy

Phillip Schofield gets emotional in the new trailer for his new show Cast Away

'What I did was unwise': Phillip Schofield breaks down in TV comeback as he prepares to tell 'my side of my story'
Race to escape Lebanon: Fleeing Brits speak of mass evacuation as troops gather Cypress

Race to flee Lebanon: Brits speak of clamour to get out as 700 troops deployed to Cyprus to aid evacuation
Sir Keir Starmer has defended taking certain freebies

I took freebies so my son could study for his GCSEs in peace, says Sir Keir Starmer

Israel's Iron Dome air defence system fires to intercept rockets

Hezbollah fires missile at Tel Aviv following Israeli strikes on Lebanon

Police Scotland Chief Constable Jo Farrell briefing the media at Police Scotland Headquarters

Rapists to be banned from self-identifying as women, Police Scotland Chief Constable claims
Miners sit outside a coal mine in Iran

Death toll from coal mine explosion in Iran rises to 50

Embarrassment for Keir Starmer as Labour conference votes to restore winter fuel payment axe

Unions embarrass Keir Starmer as Labour conference votes to scrap winter fuel payment cut

Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli airstrike on a crowded tent camp

Pregnant woman and her four children killed in Gaza, say officials

A cloud of smoke erupts during an Israeli air strike on the Rihan hills area in Jezzine in southern Lebanon

Israel carries out 'extensive' strikes across Lebanon after Hezbollah fires ballistic missile at Tel Aviv

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry in New York

Prince Harry brands tourism a 'double-edged sword' and claims it can harm communities

The Princess of Wales greets well-wishers after attending the Christmas service at St Mary Magdalene Church, Sandringham. December 25, 2023

Princess Kate holds meeting to plan annual Christmas concert after finishing chemotherapy

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks onstage during the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit at Sheraton New York Times Square on September 23

Prince Harry jets to New York without Meghan Markle as judge rules US visa application will stay private

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth.

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth
Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham
The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council.

The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council
The vagueness of buffer zone legislation leaves it wide open to misinterpretation and abuse, writes Lois McLatchie Miller.

Abortion buffer zones show silent prayer is already on trial

Ill-heath is continuing to hamper our economy, writes Lord James Bethell.

Tackling UK ill health is vital to economic growth—It's time for radical reform

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit