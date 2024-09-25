Pensioner, 84, run over on motorway after falling out of camper van, as she ‘mistook car door for toilet’

File photo of a camper van on a motorway. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A pensioner died after she fell out of her camper van onto the motorway and was run over, while searching for the toilet

The unnamed German woman was on a family holiday to Spain when the fatal accident took place.

They were driving along at about 5:30 a.m. on September 19 on a major road near Rotgla i Corbera, about 40 miles south of Valencia, according to Spanish police.

She was travelling with her daughter-in-law to Denia, a port city about 55 miles to the south east. They were going at about 55mph at the time.

Investigators believe the unlucky OAP may have thought the door of the motorhome was the toilet, Bild reported.

File photo of a camper van in Spain. Picture: Alamy

A truck driver travelling behind the motorhome saw the tragic scene, reporting: "The door opened and the elderly woman was literally thrown onto the road."

Another car then hit the woman and she died at the scene of the crash.

The daughter-in-law didn't notice the crash at first, driving on to a nearby petrol station.

She said she heard a loud bang and was concerned when her mother-in-law did not respond to her calls.

She only noticed that the older woman was missing when she stopped at the petrol station.

All involved are in shock, police said.

Officers are conducting further enquiries to work out the full circumstances of the crash.

The motorhome has been confiscated as police continue their investigation.