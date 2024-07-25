People smugglers jailed after cramming migrants under campervan bed, on same day as foreign criminals deported

25 July 2024, 12:48

A gang of people smugglers have been jailed
A gang of people smugglers have been jailed. Picture: Home Office

By Kit Heren

People smugglers have been jailed after cramming migrants into a camper van to sneak them into the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Brother and sister Natalie Sirrell and Alan Sirrell, Casey Dennis Loughnane, Charlotte Smyth and Benjamin Tokeley ran the smuggling operation.

The plot - to sneak two Vietnamese people into the UK via France in a hidden compartment underneath the bed of a campervan - was foiled by Border Force officers in France on July 19, 2020.

The space that the two people were crammed into was less than one foot high.

Loughnane and Alan Sirrell - neither of whom was in the van at the time the plot was uncovered - were both found guilty at trial of conspiring to facilitate the commission of a breach of UK immigration law.

Read more: Beauty salons and car washes to be targeted in illegal immigration blitz as Home Secretary redeploys Rwanda scheme staff

Read more: Starmer not seeking migrant returns deal with European nations, Foreign Secretary tells LBC

The Vietnamese people were crammed into a hidden crawlspace
The Vietnamese people were crammed into a hidden crawlspace. Picture: Home Office

Loughnane was sentenced to four and a half years in prison and Sirrell was given three and a half years.

Natalie Sirrell, who was driving the van, was given a two-year suspended sentence, electronic monitoring and a £500 fine.

Smyth, who was in the passenger seat, was also given two years suspended. Both had pleaded guilty.

Tokeley pleaded guilty at a separate hearing. He will be sentenced later.

The hidden space
The hidden space. Picture: Home Office

On the same day, the government returned 46 criminals and illegal migrants to Vietnam and Timor-Leste, a south-east Asian island nation.

Labour have come under fire from the Conservatives for scrapping the Rwanda plan, with concerns that axing it could serve to remove a deterrent for migrants planning to cross the English Channel.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said earlier this week that the government was replacing flight planning for Rwanda with flights to return foreign criminals and immigration offenders to their home country.

The government said they were planning to tackle illegal immigration in the first instance by targeting car washes and the beauty sector.

Border security is a key priority for Labour, with the government already starting to lay the foundations for the Border Security Command.

Alan Sirrell
Alan Sirrell. Picture: Home Office
Natalie Sirrell
Natalie Sirrell. Picture: Home Office

The migration crisis was also a key topic for the Prime Minister in the European Political Community summit, which took place on 18 July.

The PM said that he would consider offshore processing arrangements.He also cited strategies such as increasing the UK’s presence at Europol, cementing new cooperation agreements with Slovenia and Slovakia to crack down on organised crime, and a pledge to share more intelligence “to put the gangs out of business.”

Over 15,000 people have crossed the Channel in small boats this year. “We cannot pretend everything is OK," Ms Cooper said on Sunday.

Casey Dennis Loughnane
Casey Dennis Loughnane. Picture: Home Office
Charlotte Smyth
Charlotte Smyth. Picture: Home Office

Ms Cooper said on Thursday: "Today’s flight shows the government is taking quick and decisive action to secure our borders and return those with no right to be here.

"We thank the Governments of Vietnam and Timor-Leste for their co-operation, without which this could never have happened.

Benjamin Tokeley
Benjamin Tokeley. Picture: Home Office

"Our strong diplomatic bonds with other countries have never been more crucial to our mission to bring order back into the asylum and immigration system, tackling irregular migration, and making sure the rules are properly respected and enforced."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Melania Trump at the 2024 Republican National Convention

Melania Trump to tell her story in 'intimate' memoir releasing this autumn

A 'shark' was seen in the Thames

Some-fin in the water: Moment 'shark' is spotted lurking in River Thames

US Israel Netanyahu

Netanyahu to meet Biden and Harris at crucial moment for US and Israel

Emergency vehicles and police cars parked on a runway

More than 100 flights axed in Germany as activists target airports across Europe

A white building in Nepal

UN cultural agency opts not to put Buddha’s birthplace on endangered list

Bashar Assad shakes hands with Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Syrian leader Bashar Assad at the Kremlin

A long-range bomber of the Chinese air force is escorted by a Russian Su-30 fighter

US and Canada track Chinese and Russian long-range bombers off Alaska

MrBeast and Ms Tyson have been making videos together since 2012.

YouTube star MrBeast breaks silence as co-host Ava Kris Tyson denies grooming claims

Jennifer Aniston slams Trump's running mate JD Vance over childless cat lady comments

Jennifer Aniston hits-out at Trump's Vice President pick JD Vance over 'childless cat ladies' slur

Melania Trump claps

Melania Trump to tell her story in ‘powerful and inspiring’ memoir

Robert Jenrick

Robert Jenrick becomes third Tory MP to launch leadership bid

Lt Col Mark Teeton was airlifted to hospital after being stabbed around 12 times

Pictured: Soldier stabbed outside army barracks is Lieutenant Colonel and father-of-two

Exclusive
Steven Van de Velde will compete at this year's Olympics

Paula Radcliffe apologises after saying athlete who raped girl, 12, shouldn’t be banned from Olympics

Andy Murray has dropped out of the men's tennis singles in the Olympics.

Andy Murray drops out of Olympic men's singles to focus on doubles in final tennis tournament

As many as 25 Cineworld sites could close

Major UK cinema chain 'to close around 25 UK branches and axe hundreds of jobs'

Election 2024 Biden

Joe Biden tells US he quit presidential race ‘to save our democracy’

Latest News

See more Latest News

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a teenager of the same age who was stabbed to death in east London.

Pictured: Boy, 15, stabbed to death in 'botched robbery' outside school in Hackney

A fire on the horizon seen from a road

Wildfire burns buildings in Canadian Rockies town of Jasper

An officer has been suspended after a man was kicked in the head at Manchester Airport.

LIVE: Police officer suspended after man kicked at Manchester airport as victim's lawyer says they will 'get justice'
Philippine-flagged motor tanker Terra Nova sinks in Manila Bay

Oil tanker sinks in Manila Bay, raising concerns about possible major spill

The video shows police kicking a man on the ground

Police officer suspended from all duties after man kicked in head at Manchester Airport

The Charlotte Dujardin video is difficult to watch, but using it to degrade the entire industry and its professionals is unwarranted.

'Cheer on the dancing horses': Team GB dressage deserves support - even after Dujardin video
The two men in the video have spoken out

Man stamped on by police at Manchester airport breaks silence as lawyer says they will 'get justice'
The container was found in Rosehill Park, Sutton

'Human organs' found inside container at park as police launch urgent probe

The 2024 Paris Olympics begin on Friday.

Paris Olympics LIVE: Team GB arrives in Paris ahead of Opening Ceremony

Police rammed the cow

Police investigating cow ramming incident say they have visited 500 premises as probe continues five weeks on

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Royal Family plans to purchase two new aircraft with the extra cash.

Royal Family to receive extra £45 million of public money amid soaring Crown Estate profits
Frogmore Cottage remains empty

Frogmore Cottage remains empty more than a year after Harry and Meghan were kicked out

George, photographed by his mother

New picture of Prince George released as future king celebrates 11th birthday

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit