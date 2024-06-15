Horrifying moment people get stuck upside down on theme park ride, as dozens have to be rescued

The ride got stuck upside down. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

This is the shocking moment a theme park ride got stuck upside down, with nearly 30 people having to be rescued.

One person had to be rushed to hospital after the AtmosFEAR ride in Oaks Amusement Park, in the US city of Portland, Oregon got stuck.

That was because of a pre-existing medical condition, and no one was seriously hurt. The park was closed to everyone as the rescue took place.

The ride works like a pendulum, and swings riders totally upside down. It appears to have got stuck through a mechanical fault.

One park-goer who was there with his wife for his birthday filmed the incident, which took place just as they were about to get on the ride themselves.

🚨#BREAKING: Watch as Over 30 People Get Trapped Hanging Upside Down on an Amusement Park Ride After It Malfunctions

⁰📌#Portland | #Oregon



Watch as officials evacuated Oaks Amusement Park in Portland, Oregon, where over 30 people were trapped on a ride on the park’s first day… pic.twitter.com/ipOqUj5V3l — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 14, 2024

Chris Ryan said he heard people saying: "Oh my God, they are upside down."

He said he and his wife decided to walk away because of "how scary the situation was".

Emergency services workers were called and manually lowered the ride, although they had been prepared to rescue the people on it with ropes if necessary.

The ride has been operating since 2021 and had not had any previous issues, according to the park.

They said they would work with the manufacturer to determine what had gone wrong.

The park said: "We wish to express our deepest appreciation to the first responders and our staff for taking prompt action, leading to a positive outcome today".

They also thanked "the rest of the park guests who swiftly followed directions to vacate the park to make way for the emergency responders to attend to the situation."