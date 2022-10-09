1,300 people with football banning orders forced to hand in passports to police

9 October 2022, 09:45

Picture of seat that has 'banned for throwing' message at Everton v Leeds United - Premier League
Picture of seat that has 'banned for throwing' message at Everton v Leeds United - Premier League. Picture: Getty

By Fran Way

More than 1,300 people who have been subject to football banning orders will be forced to hand in their UK passports to police in new measures that come into force on Friday.

The measures will prevent violent and abusive football fans in England and Wales from travelling to the World Cup in Qatar, starting next month.

The Home Office said those who fail to hand over their passport and attempt to travel to the tournament could face six months in prison and an unlimited fine.

If any of the 1,308 people with banning orders wish to travel to other countries from November 10 until the end of the tournament, they will need to seek permission to hold on to their passports and be subject to checks.

READ MORE:Man 'in distress' dies being restrained by police, sparking watchdog investigation

READ MORE:Woman, 22, dies after hit-and-run outside of takeaway after 'champagne coloured Volvo' mounts pavement

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: "We are all looking forward to cheering England and Wales on in Qatar and we will not let the behaviour of a minority of lawbreakers tarnish what will be an exciting tournament.

"Violence, abuse and disorder is not tolerated here, and this criminal behaviour will not be tolerated at the World Cup which is why we are taking this firm approach.

"As with all events of this nature, we are working closely with the host authorities on the safety of British nationals attending and on delivering a successful and enjoyable event."

The Home Office said preventative measures were put in place for previous international tournaments, with the 2018 World Cup achieving 99% compliance with the requirement for people with football banning orders to surrender their passports.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

King Charles inauguration

Inside the plans for the King’s coronation including short ceremony and guest list cut by thousands

Tributes have been paid to Leona Harper, who died in the blast

Tributes paid after talented rugby player named among victims of Irish petrol station blast that claimed ten lives

The decision was announced in an email to students

“Segregation” row breaks out after student union bans white students from Black History Month events

Former Spice Girl Melanie Brown arrives at the Conservative Party annual conference in Birmingham

Mel B tells sacked Tory Conor Burns: ‘Let me remind you what you said in lift’

Harry and Meghan wanted to spend 2023 reconciling with the Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘plan year-long reconciliation with Royal Family’

Peter Tobin (left), police digging up his garden to find bodies of two teenage girls (top right) and flowers at the scene to where they were found (bottom right)

'Totally evil': Serial killer Peter Tobin who murdered three women and is feared to have killed more, dies in prison

picture of a police car

Man 'in distress' dies being restrained by police, sparking watchdog investigation

Traffic in India

At least 12 people have died after a horror crash in India

Anna Sorokin

Anna Sorokin, the real-life 'inventing Anna', is out of jail

Emergency services are searching the rubble after an explosion at a village service station. Picture: Dublin Fire Brigade/Alamy

'Dark day for Ireland': 10 people dead after explosion at a Irish service station

Picture of the explosion on the bridge between Crimea and Russia

President Zelenskyy taunts Putin over Crimea bridge blast with tongue-in-cheek weather report

More rail strikes will hit the UK on Saturday

Rail networks to be crippled by strikes with just one in five trains running on Saturday

Liz Truss is considering an overhaul to the subsidised childcare system which could see parents given government cash

Parents could get cash handouts in govt plans to tackle sky-high childcare costs

The incident happened on Orford Lane in Warrington

Woman 'sexually assaulted in her sleep' after man broke into her home in Cheshire

A focus group hosted by LBC's Lewis Goodall investigated the reasons behind Labour's lead in the polls

Tory and Labour voters 'united' against mini Budget but clash on other things including Boris Johnson, LBC finds

Liverpool will host next year's Eurovision song contest

Liverpool announced as host city for Eurovision 2023

Latest News

See more Latest News

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, rescuers work at the scene of a building damaged by shelling in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine on Thursday, Oct 6, 2022

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia apartment buildings leaves 17 dead

A copy of the fourth century BC golden ritual quiver, an ancient treasure from a Scythian king’s burial mound, is exhibited in the Museum of Historical Treasures in Kyiv, Ukraine

Looting and destruction of Ukrainian cultural sites ‘a war crime’

Paweenuch Supolwong, three, the only child to emerge unscathed from the mass killing attack at her Thai day care centre, is held by her mother Anonpai Srithon

Mother whose three-year-old survived Thai shooting reflects on lost generation

Russia Ukraine

Putin tightens infrastructure security after blast on bridge

This Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 satellite image made available by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Julia, bottom right, at 4 pm EDT

Hurricane Julia bears down on Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast

North Korea What Next? Analysis

North Korea launches latest missiles towards sea after US drills

Israel Palestinians

Palestinian gunman wounds two Israelis in Jerusalem shooting

South America,Chile,Easter Island,Rapa Nui,south pacific,UNESCO,World Heritage,

Fire damages Easter Island statues

Russia Ukraine

Three killed as truck bombing damages Russian bridge to Crimea

Netherlands Iran Protests

Two killed as demonstrations around Iran enter fourth week

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iran Human Rights director: ‘at least 185 people killed by authorities so far’

Iran Human Rights director: ‘at least 185 people killed by authorities so far’

First Days charity

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet First Days, the charity that aims to reduce the long term effect of poverty on children
Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet the mothers who experienced a ‘turning point’ with Parenting Mental Health

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: The mothers who experienced a ‘turning point’ with Parenting Mental Health
Parenting Mental Health

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet Parenting Mental Health, the charity that aims to end generational mental illness
Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet SocietyLinks, the charity helping families during the cost of living crisis

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet SocietyLinks, the charity helping families during the cost of living crisis
The Climate Minister was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari presses Climate Minister who refuses to rule out energy rationing this winter

‘We’ve moved on’: Nick Ferrari is fed up with people who ‘bang on and on’ about Brexit

‘We’ve moved on’: Nick Ferrari's fed up with people who ‘bang on and on’ about Brexit

This is James O'Brien's very best effort to make sense of who Liz Truss says is in the 'anti-growth coalition'

James O'Brien: 'So who does Liz Truss like?'

‘It’s us remainers by the way!’: Sadiq Khan says pro-EU politicians are trying to make Brexit a success, not Brexiteers

‘It’s us remainers by the way!’: Sadiq Khan says pro-EU politicians are trying to make Brexit a success, not Brexiteers
The Tory Party Chairman was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari challenges Tory Party Chairman to raise benefits in line with inflation

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London