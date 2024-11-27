Pep Guardiola apologises for 'self-harm' comment after Man City boss pictured covered in scratches

Pep appeared covered in scratches after his team three away a three-goal lead on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy, Amazon

By Henry Moore

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has apologised after joking about “self-harm” following his side’s Champions League capitulation vs Feyenoord.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Pep Guardiola, who recently signed a two-year contract extension with the Manchester giants, appeared covered in red scratches, including a bloody injury on his nose after his side gave up a three-goal lead on Tuesday.

His team are six games without a win after they conceded three goals in fifteen minutes in a crucial Champions League tie.

Speaking with the press after the match, Pep said that the scratches were self-inflicted and joked that Manchester City’s faltering form made him want to “self-harm.”

He said: “My finger, here [makes a scratching motion]. My nail.

"I want to harm myself," the Spaniard joked.

Read more: Fresh referee scandal as David Coote accused of discussing yellow card before match, with betting probe launched

Pep Guardiola seen with scratches on head and nose in post-match presser

The legendary coach has now issued an apology after fans raised concerns about his mental health.

“I was caught off guard with a question at the end of a press conference last night about a scratch which had appeared on my face and explained that a sharp fingernail had accidentally caused this,” he wrote on X.

“My answer was in no way intended to make light of the very serious issue of self harm.

“I know that many people struggle with mental health issues every day, and I would like to take this moment to highlight one of the ways in people can seek help, by calling the Samaritans hotline on 116 123 or emailing jo@samaritans.org.”

After the match, fans took to social media after the comment to express their concerns for the legendary manager.

One said: "Pep Guardiola genuinely looks like he wants to cry."

While another added: "What's been going on in that Man City dressing room!?"

And a third guessed: "Are they fighting?"

Speaking about his team’s faltering form, Pep said: "We lost a lot of games lately, we are fragile and of course, we need a victory.

"The game was good for the confidence, we were playing at a good level and then for the first time something happened, we have problems.

"Everybody knows the situation, we don't have to adapt anything.

"Tomorrow [Wednesday] we have to train, recovery then prepare [for] the next game.

"We have two or three days to prepare for that and go for it. We will learn for the future.

"It has been a really difficult season for us for many circumstances.

"And today, unfortunately, the game was well done, we punished them in the right moments.

"The team was so committed to so many things.

"But unfortunately, something happened and we were not strong enough"We have to avoid these mistakes."

Those feeling distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK. In the US, call the Samaritans branch in your area or 1 (800) 273-TALK