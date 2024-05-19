'It's insane': Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City record-breakers as side wins fourth Premier League in a row

Pep Guardiola has hailed his history-making Manchester City side but admitted his future at the club is in doubt after his sixth top-flight win. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Pep Guardiola has hailed his history-making Manchester City side but admitted his future at the club is in doubt after his sixth top-flight win.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

"In terms of numbers, nobody has been better than us - the records, the goals, the points and four in a row," said Guardiola, who praised Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta and departing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

"If I land here tomorrow and you say I will win six Premier Leagues in seven years, I would say 'Are you crazy?'. It's impossible. We have done something unbelievable.

"Six Premier Leagues in seven years, in this country with the modern football and the teams and everything. The teams and the organisation surprises me, it's an incredible club."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola kisses the Premier League trophy after the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Sunday May 19, 2024. Picture: Alamy

"The reality is I'm closer to leaving than to staying," Guardiola told Sky Sports. "It's eight years, will be nine.

"Right now my feeling is I want to stay next season. We talked with the club, we have time to talk next season because I have to see the players as well, (to see) if they follow me, they follow us, for many reasons. I will stay and during the season we will talk when calm."

Asked in the press conference if he feels like he has completed English football and what he felt was left to achieve, Guardiola shrugged his shoulders and said: "I had that feeling last season.

"When we won in Istanbul (in the Champions League final) I said, 'It's over, what am I doing here? It's over, there's nothing left'.

"But I have a contract, I'm here and still enjoying. Some of the moments I'm a bit tired but some of the moments I love, and after I said 'OK, we are here'.

Phil Foden struck twice early on as City secured an historic fourth successive Premier League title with a convincing 3-1 win over West Ham.

Phil Foden struck twice early on as City secured an historic fourth successive Premier League title with a convincing 3-1 win over West Ham. Picture: Alamy

There were few signs of last-day nerves from Pep's dominant side, although a spectacular effort from Mohammed Kudus just before half-time at the Etihad Stadium did give rivals Arsenal brief hope.

Yet that was soon extinguished as Rodri drove home City's third to complete their sixth league success in seven seasons under the inspirational Pep Guardiola on a sunny Sunday afternoon.

The victory ensured they could not be caught by the second-placed Gunners regardless of their result against Everton.