Percentage of workers’ pay going to taxman still at a record high, warns OBR

22 November 2023, 14:33

The OBR said the tax burden is still at a record high
The OBR said the tax burden is still at a record high. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The tax burden on workers is still set to reach a post-Second World War high of 38% of gross domestic product, the Office for Budget Responsibility has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

"While personal and business tax cuts reduce the tax burden by half a percentage point, it still rises in each of the next five years to a post-war high of 38% of GDP," the OBR said.

This is in spite of the Chancellor giving workers a £450 boost by cutting NI contributions.

But the Office for Budget Responsibility said the economy as a whole "has proved to be more resilient to the shocks of the pandemic and energy crisis than anticipated".

“We now expect the economy to grow more slowly over the forecast period" and "inflation is expected to be more persistent and domestically fuelled than we previously thought,” the OBR said.

Read more: Jeremy Hunt’s £450 Christmas boost for millions: Chancellor’s tax giveaway to ‘grow Britain’

Read more: Jeremy Hunt freezes alcohol duty in Autumn Statement 'to save boozers 3p a pint'

This persistent inflation boosts tax revenues but also raises the cost of welfare, while higher interest rates add to the expense of servicing the Government's debt.

And it could add to the squeeze on departmental budgets, which have been left largely untouched despite rising costs.

"It is mainly due to the Chancellor's decision to leave departmental spending broadly unchanged that higher inflation and other forecast changes reduce borrowing by £27 billion in 2027-28 compared to our March forecast," the OBR said.

"The Chancellor spends this windfall on cuts in national insurance contributions, permanent upfront tax write-offs for business investment, and a package of welfare reforms, which together provide a modest boost to output of 0.3% in five years.

"He still meets his target to get debt falling as a share of GDP in five years' time by an enhanced margin of £13 billion, but mainly thanks to the rolling nature of the rule giving him an extra year to get there.

The shadow chancellor said British people are still paying the price for the Conservatives' "economic recklessness" following last year's mini-budget.

Speaking in the Commons, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: "Just last year we saw the true cost of the Conservatives, when their kamikaze budget crashed the economy leading to market turmoil, pensions put in peril and a spike in interest rates.

"1.6 million families will see their mortgage deals end this year, those remortgaging since July have seen their payments rocket by an average of £220-a-month and next year one-and-a-half million families will face a similar fate.

"The Conservatives' economic recklessness inflicted a Tory mortgage penalty on families across the country."

She added: "This Tory economic recklessness is not a theme of the past, the British people are still paying the price and we say never again

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivered the Autumn Statement on Wednesday

What the Autumn Statement means for you: How tax cuts will boost your wallet

Jonathan Van-Tam

Sir Jonathan Van-Tam says family were threatened with having throats cut in Covid-19 lockdown

Israel Palestinians

Aid groups ready to move in when Gaza ceasefire begins

Kennedy assassination

Reporter remembers the day JFK was assassinated 60 years ago

Javier Milei has said the Falklands are Argentine

Argentina doubles down on Falklands claim as war of words brews after Rishi Sunak says islands' status is 'settled'

Hunt has announced a raft of changes that will boost Brits' wallets

Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement key points: National Insurance slashed and living wage rises in boost for squeezed Brits

Israel Palestinians

Israel-Hamas ceasefire to start on Thursday morning

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivers the Autumn Statement

Jeremy Hunt’s £450 Christmas boost for millions: Chancellor’s tax giveaway to ‘grow Britain’

Hunt has frozen alcohol duty

Jeremy Hunt freezes alcohol duty in Autumn Statement 'to save boozers 3p a pint'

Around £350,000 worth of jewellery was stolen.

Police on international hunt for housekeeper after £350,000 worth of jewellery stolen from London hotel

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivers his autumn statement in the House of Commons.

Autumn Statement: Chancellor promises to spend up to £7m on tackling anti-Semitism

Witham has been jailed for life for murdering Ashley Dale

Four men jailed for life for murder of Ashley Dale in Liverpool

Melissa Barrera has been fired from the Scream franchise

Melissa Barrera fired from Scream 7 over social media posts criticising Israel amid ongoing conflict with Hamas

US navy plane

Environmental damage feared as US navy plane lands in Hawaii bay

The Israeli government said that 50 hostages held in Gaza will be freed over the four-day ceasefire.

Freed Gaza hostages will arrive in Israel tomorrow as four-day ceasefire with Hamas begins at 8am

The Pope

Pope meets relatives of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners

Latest News

See more Latest News

Changpeng Zhao

Founder of Binance crypto exchange admits failing to prevent money laundering

Model of Mecca

China ‘expanding crackdown on mosques to regions outside Xinjiang’

JFK in Dallas moments before the assassination

Who shot JFK? 'Magic' bullets to CIA plots - all the theories behind the assassination and why it is still a mystery
Nella and Fred clashed during the latest episode of I'm A Celeb

'Petulant and spoilt beyond belief': I'm A Celeb's Nella Rose slammed after 'over the top' outburst at Fred Sirieix
June Steenkamp will not attend Oscar Pistorius' parole hearing in person on Friday.

Paralympian Oscar Pistorius one step closer to freedom after his girlfriend’s mother decides not to oppose parole bid
Geert Wilders

Polls open as candidates vie to replace longest-serving Dutch leader

Camembert cheeses

EU food packaging vote causes cultural stink over Camembert

Israel Palestinians

Truce deal raises hopes hostages will be freed in Gaza

Ami Kaufman filmed Anna Laurini ripping down posters of Israeli children kidnapped by Hamas.

Pro-Palestine activist claims she’s ‘cleaning the street’ as she tears down posters of kidnapped children
Fairytale of New York is expected to take the number one spot for Christmas this year

Pogues become favourite for Christmas number one as frontman Shane MacGowan battles illness

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Kate and Prince William attended this evening's banquet, hosted by King Charles

Kate dazzles in diamonds as she attends banquet hosted by King Charles for South Korean President and First Lady
The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed the South Korean President and First Lady alongside the King and Queen today at Buckingham Palace

Kate and William play key role in South Korean state visit at Buckingham Palace alongside the King and Queen
Harry and Meghan at an NHL match

Harry and Meghan make surprise appearance at NHL ice hockey game - as the prince echoes late Queen in first puck drop

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit