Poignant permanent memorial to be created for six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes

9 December 2021, 22:07 | Updated: 9 December 2021, 22:12

A permanent memorial is to be set up for six-year-old Arthur
A permanent memorial is to be set up for six-year-old Arthur. Picture: Alamy/West Midlands Police

By Daisy Stephens

A permanent memorial is to be created for six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, who was killed by his stepmother and father.

A circle of six trees is to be planted in memory of the youngster near the house where he was poisoned, beaten, abused and murdered by his stepmother Emma Tustin.

Solihull Council made the announcement after being approached by a group of residents.

A spokesperson said: "Following a request from a Shirley residents group regarding the creation of a permanent memorial area to remember Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, we are facilitating the installation of a circle of six 4ft trees, to be located in the centre of the green."

Read more: Government 'not satisfied' with sentences for 'appalling' Arthur Labinjo-Hughes murder

Read more: Hundreds release balloons in memory of little Arthur, 6, to 'show he was loved'

Tributes for six-year-old Arthur have flooded in since details emerged in the court case.

A public vigil was held on Sunday outside the house where he was fatally attacked, with residents planning another on Saturday.

Other tributes saw football fans holding a minute's applause for Birmingham City FC fan Arthur at various fixtures around the country over last weekend.

Tustin, 32, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 29 years last Friday after fatally beating the defenceless youngster at her home in Cranmore Road, Solihull, in June last year, leaving him with an unsurvivable brain injury.

Arthur's father Thomas Hughes, 29, was found guilty of his son's manslaughter and jailed for 21 years.

Details of Arthur's cruel abuse and treatment, including being poisoned with salt, emerged during the pair's Coventry Crown Court trial and has caused widespread shock, revulsion and grief.

Read more: Arthur's killer dad agrees for boy's body to be released so funeral can take place

Read more: Zahawi: 'Whole nation is distraught' at 'horrific' death of six-year-old Arthur

A national review is now under way into contact the authorities had with Arthur, after social workers visited the boy at the family's home two months before his death but found "no safeguarding concerns".

In the House of Commons on Thursday, Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said it is "not good enough" that authorities always say lessons will be learned from the cruel treatment of vulnerable children.

"I have got this in my notes today that I am meant to say that 'lessons will be learned', but that is what we always say and it is not good enough," he said.

"We need to protect little children."

He added that he found it "almost impossible" to read news stories about Arthur because it made him think of his own children.

