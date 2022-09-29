Perrie Edwards and fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's mansion 'raided while they were at home with baby son'

Perrie Edwards Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's mansion 'raided by burglars'. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Stephen Rigley

Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and her footballer fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's mansion was 'raided by burglars while they were home with their son'.

The singer and the footballer, both 29, were left "terrified and heartbroken" by the 'brazen' thief who took off with "a lot of valuable items," The Sun, reports.

The couple were inside the property with their 13-month old son Axel when they alerted police to the burglary.

A source told the paper: "It’s just the most violating thing to think that someone has been all over their belongings before they even realised what was happening is so upsetting.

"The brazenness of doing it while they were in the house is terrifying, and obviously they’re heartbroken that a lot of valuable items which meant a great deal to them, not just financially, have been taken.

"This is their dream home and they love their life there as a family. Suddenly it feels tarnished, but they’re determined to get on with their lives."

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at home. Picture: Instagram

Read More: Watch: Dramatic footage of Nord Stream leak as EU warns sabotage will not be tolerated and Moscow denies involvement

Read More: Fury as Spurs star Richarlison has banana thrown at him during game in Paris

The pair, who live in Cheshire alongside some of the area’s wealthiest stars, called police.

Detectives are now trawling CCTV footage in their search for clues.

A Cheshire Police spokesman confirmed officers were called to the burglary at 10.45pm on Tuesday, saying: “The offenders have broken into the home stealing jewellery and handbags while the occupants were inside.”