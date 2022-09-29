Perrie Edwards and fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's mansion 'raided while they were at home with baby son'

29 September 2022, 00:24

Perrie Edwards Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's mansion 'raided by burglars'
Perrie Edwards Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's mansion 'raided by burglars'. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Stephen Rigley

Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and her footballer fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's mansion was 'raided by burglars while they were home with their son'.

The singer and the footballer, both 29, were left "terrified and heartbroken" by the 'brazen' thief who took off with "a lot of valuable items," The Sun, reports.

The couple were inside the property with their 13-month old son Axel when they alerted police to the burglary.

A source told the paper: "It’s just the most violating thing to think that someone has been all over their belongings before they even realised what was happening is so upsetting.

"The brazenness of doing it while they were in the house is terrifying, and obviously they’re heartbroken that a lot of valuable items which meant a great deal to them, not just financially, have been taken.

"This is their dream home and they love their life there as a family. Suddenly it feels tarnished, but they’re determined to get on with their lives."

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at home
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at home. Picture: Instagram

Read More: Watch: Dramatic footage of Nord Stream leak as EU warns sabotage will not be tolerated and Moscow denies involvement

Read More: Fury as Spurs star Richarlison has banana thrown at him during game in Paris

The pair, who live in Cheshire alongside some of the area’s wealthiest stars, called police.

Detectives are now trawling CCTV footage in their search for clues.

A Cheshire Police spokesman confirmed officers were called to the burglary at 10.45pm on Tuesday, saying: “The offenders have broken into the home stealing jewellery and handbags while the occupants were inside.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Hurricane Ian slams into Florida leaving a trail of destruction

Hurricane Ian slams into Florida leaving cities under water and 1.3million without power

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng meeting bankers (l) while ally Andrew Griffiths (top right) says there will be no U-turn despite Bank of England intervention (bottom right)

'No U-turn on tax cutting budget': Chancellor stands firm despite Bank's £60billion move to stop pension fund collapse

Kate who visited a food bank in Swansea with William

Kate addresses cost of living crisis on visit to Welsh food bank

Heathrow Airport after two passenger planes clipped wings on the runway

Two planes clip wings in runway collision at Heathrow Airport while taxiing

Imogen Broke who is accused of forcing a man to have sex with her

'Horny' 24-stone student forced date to have sex leaving him with large love bite, court hears

Harry and Meghan (pictured) have a disgraced Met Officer as a bodyguard

Harry and Meghan bodyguard is ex-Met cop who choked his wife unconscious leaving her ‘seconds away from death’

Exclusive
Lord Clarke spoke out over the crisis

I've never known a budget cause such a serious and extraordinary crisis, Ken Clarke tells LBC

Clarke has been given a suspended sentence

Property manager who faked cladding safety forms gets suspended jail sentence after LBC investigation

Asian hornets have been discovered in Essex

Asian hornets spotted in Essex as public warned to be extra 'vigilant' over invasive insects

Footage of the Nord Stream leaks has been published

Watch: Dramatic footage of Nord Stream leak as EU warns sabotage will not be tolerated and Moscow denies involvement

The hosepipe ban could go into 2023

Hosepipe bans set to continue into 2023 despite return of rain, water companies warn

1

Toppling of Bristol's Colston statue was ‘violent act’ not protected by ECHR, judges rule

A For Sale Savills estate agent board sign outside...

Record drop in choice of mortgage products as the economic fallout from Friday’s budget continues

Brazil v Tunisia - International Friendly

Fury as Spurs star Richarlison has banana thrown at him during game in Paris

Rishi Sunak Delivers the Spring Statement

Rishi Sunak will not attend the Conservative conference to give Truss space to 'own the moment'

Archie Battersbee's mother has insisted that a 'party' held in the cemetery where he is buried was a one-off to mark her birthday, and revealed someone had left a “mock noose” at her son’s resting place.

Archie Battersbee's mum targeted by trolls after 'party' at son's grave

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tropical Weather Florida

Hurricane Ian makes landfall in south-west Florida as Category 4 storm

Actor Hit And Run

Guilty plea in hit-run death of Gone Girl actor Lisa Banes

Russia Fleeing Mobilization

Moscow tries to draft fleeing Russian men at the borders

The landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany

Gas leaks ‘could emit equivalent of a third of Denmark’s CO2 emissions’

A dog is walked through floodwater as the tide rises in Key West, Florida as the first bands of rain associated with Hurricane Ian pass to the west of the island chain

Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155mph winds

Arnold Schwarzenegger visits Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi German death camp in Oswiecim, Poland

Schwarzenegger visits Auschwitz to deliver message against hatred

Fallen utility poles and branches line a street after Hurricane Ian hit Pinar del Rio, Cuba

Cuba begins to turn lights back on after Hurricane Ian blacks out island

Brexit

Referendums which back Russian rule in Ukraine a sham – Coveney

Sea disturbance

EU officials vow ‘robust and united response’ if gas pipeline damage is sabotage

A Chinese clerk counts US dollar and yuan bills at a bank in Huaibei, east China's Anhui province

China’s yuan slides to 14-year low against dollar after US rate hikes

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale | 28/09 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale | 28/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/09 | Watch again

"I feel genuinely scared of my government."

LBC caller feels 'genuinely scared' of the government following mini-budget fallout

Andrew Marr was furious on LBC

Marr: It is a dereliction of duty that Truss and Kwarteng didn't speak today - cowardly and shameful
kwasi

'Economic chaos': Former Bank of England policy maker slams Chancellor's 'utterly incompetent' mini-budget
James O'Brien plays 'crackpot conkers' with Conservative commentators who've reacted to IMF warning

James O'Brien plays 'crackpot conkers' with Conservative commentators who've reacted to IMF warning
Mini-budget a communication 'error' that 'sent out the wrong signals', says Tory MP

Tory MP brands mini-budget a communication 'error' that 'sent out the wrong signals'

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/09/2022 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/09| Watch again

Iain Dale Cross Queestion 27/09/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale | 27/09 | Watch again

SF

LBC Caller: 'I live in fear of the police needing to help me...I don't trust them'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London