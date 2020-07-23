Person, woman, man, camera, TV: Trump tells how he passed 'difficult' test

23 July 2020, 13:31

Donald Trump has said he passed a 'difficult' test of his cognitive abilities by memorising the phrase "person, woman, man, camera, TV" and being able to repeat it after some time had passed.

The president of the US said that the fact that he managed to list the words in order was worth "extra points" in the test, saying it was "easy" for him.

He told Fox News medical analyst and New York University professor of medicine Marc K Siegel: "They said nobody gets it in order, it’s actually not that easy.

"But for me it was easy. And that’s not an easy question."

He said that he wanted to take a test of his cognitive powers to "shut up" people who have been critical of his mental acuity in the past.

"The first questions are very easy," he said.

"The last questions are much more difficult. Like a memory question.

"He’ll go ‘person, woman, man, camera, TV’. So they’ll say ‘Can you repeat that?"

In the interview he said he had been told that his performance had been “amazing” and that he had been asked, “How did you do that?”

"I do it cos I have, like, a good memory. Because I’m cognitively there."

