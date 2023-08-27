'We are absolutely devastated': Eleven pet dogs killed in horror kennel fire

27 August 2023, 14:26 | Updated: 27 August 2023, 15:25

The kennels are close to the Holloway near Dudley
The kennels are close to the Holloway near Dudley. Picture: Google Street View

By Adam Solomons

Nearly a dozen pet dogs have died in a fire at a private kennels.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The blaze at Bluerose Dog Park in the West Midlands was attended by the Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service at 12.30am on Saturday.

Although firefighters swiftly put out the fire, eleven dogs could not be saved.

Bluerose Dog Park confirmed the tragic news and named the pets as Socks, Skip, Chip, Chilli, Pepper, Hunter, Jade, Boomer, Tequila, Jack and Lyla.

The kennel added in a Facebook post: "We are absolutely devastated.

"I would like to thank you all for your lovely messages of support and all the people that have already helped with the clean up.

"We will be remaining open and hope you continue to support us as the dog park was not affected at all.

"Please bear with as we are struggling to come to terms with this tragedy."

Read more: 'Life means life': Government to expand whole-life prison sentences for most depraved killers

Read more: Pictured: Brother, sister and two teen friends killed in horror crash on way to Irish exam results party

Hi all most of you know we had a devastating fire in the early hours of Saturday morning with 11 of our beloved dogs...

Posted by BlueRose Dog Park on Sunday, August 27, 2023

There is no suspicion of wrongdoing.

A spokesperson for South Staffordshire Police said: "We were called to a report of a fire at private dog kennels off The Holloway in Swindon.

"Crews from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service were already at the scene and worked to extinguish the blaze.

"Sadly, eleven pet dogs died in the fire.

"We understand that this is an upsetting incident which has caused concern in the community," the statement continued.

"A joint investigation into the cause of the fire has taken place and at this time there are believed to be no suspicious circumstances."

Two men arrested after fire at Crooked House pub

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Russia says it has confirmed Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin died in plane crash

A wildfire near the north-eastern Greek village of Sykorrahi

600 firefighters and water-dropping aircraft struggle to control Greek wildfires

A balloon-seller next to piles of sandbags blocking windows of a building in Kyiv

Ukraine investigates mid-air crash that killed three pilots

Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa

Zimbabwe’s opposition alleges ‘gigantic fraud’ in election result

Prigozhin was reportedly onboard a plane that crashed between Moscow and St Petersburg

Wagner mercenary leader Prigozhin confirmed dead after genetic analysis, Russian investigators claim

A helicopter and ambulance involved in the rescue mission after the crash

Three US Marines killed in military plane crash in Australia

The Mayor of London is building a more elaborate way of charging drivers on roads in the capital

Khan's next Ulez? London mayor 'mulls pay-per-mile road tax' using emission zone cameras

Justice secretary Alex Chalk will oversee the new guidelines

'Life means life': Government to expand whole-life prison sentences for most depraved killers

Fatal Store Shooting Florida

White man fatally shoots three black people in ‘racially motivated’ attack

Fatal Store Shooting Florida

Florida shooting that left three dead was racially motivated, sheriff says

Miss Hitler beauty pageant's self-titled 'Aryan Angel' exposed by Nazi hunters as 42-year-old mum from Oxford

Miss Hitler beauty pageant's self-titled 'Aryan Angel' unmasked by Nazi hunters as 42-year-old mum from Oxford

Zimbabwe Elections

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa wins re-election after troubled vote

March on Washington Dream Speech

Martin Luther King’s I Have A Dream speech remembered 60 years on

The risky feat saw the thieves traverse plummeting gorges on narrow steel cables in search of their target - a charity collection box.

Thieves pull off shocking high-altitude heist in Switzerland leaving climbers baffled

The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

Fish market in Japan faces uncertainty after radioactive water released

The Spanish FA has now vowed legal action against Hermoso

11 members of Spain's coaching staff quit over Luis Rubiales kiss scandal

Latest News

See more Latest News

Obit Bob Barker

Game show host Bob Barker dies aged 99, publicist says

Wagner mercenaries must swear allegiance to Russia as Putin signs decree forcing fighters to take vow

Wagner mercenaries must swear allegiance to Russia as Putin signs decree forcing fighters to take vow
Election 2024 Debate Fundraising

Florida declares state of emergency as tropical storm forms in Gulf of Mexico

Tory MP Nadine Dorries resigns Commons seat 'with immediate effect' two months after promising to quit as MP

'Whipping up a public frenzy': Nadine Dorries resigns 'with immediate effect' in scathing attack on PM
Russia Ukraine

Shelling kills civilians in Ukraine as fears grow of a second Russian takeover

Pictured: Brother, sister and two teen friends killed in horror crash on way to Irish exam results party

Pictured: Brother, sister and two teen friends killed in horror crash on way to Irish exam results party
Greece Wildfires

Greek officials arrest two for arson as wildfires continue to burn

Hadir Al-Enezi and her daughter arrived in the UK in November 2018 as refugees

Police officer £50,000 reward for help locating body of missing mum 'murdered for relationship'
The Spanish FA has now vowed legal action against Hermoso

Spanish FA boss Luis Rubiales suspended by FIFA amid kiss scandal

Susan Hall has been invited to attend the event to see how London communities feel

Notting Hill Carnival boss says Susan Hall should come and see what event 'does for people'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Diana's death will be treated sensitively, an executive producer on The Crown has vowed

Princess Diana's death scene in The Crown will be treated with 'sensitivity' after photos of paparazzi chase recreation
Harry will return to the UK to attend a charity awards ceremony on the eve of the first anniversary of the late Queen's death.

Meghan to join Harry at Invictus Games amid claims she won't be in UK for first anniversary of Queen's death
Prince Andrew is trying to win back his taxpayer funded security

Prince Andrew tries to win back £3m-a-year taxpayer funded protection after winning Priti Patel's support

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Gavin Barwell says the anti-Tory vote will be split in the upcoming by-election

Nadine Dorries’s resignation has triggered the 'most interesting by-election' for years, says former Tory insider
Caller criticises Sadiq Khan for worsening London's air quality

Sadiq Khan is 'mostly responsible' for the decrease in London's air quality, says caller

James O'Brien on Donald Trump mugshot

'You realise how fragile stability is': James O'Brien brands Donald Trump 'depraved' after his fourth mugshot is revealed
ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

Exam results

Equation sheets given to GCSE cohort in attempt lessen reduced grade inflation blow, schools minister says
Shelagh Fogarty

'It felt like alcoholism': Comedian Mark Watson's three year affair confession prompts caller to discuss infidelity
Kemi and Liz Truss

'Kemi Badenoch has adopted Truss' strategy', says James O'Brien as UK negotiates India trade deal
Crime commentator on Adam Provan

Internal review of rapist ex-Met officer is the equivalent of 'marking your own homework', says crime commentator
Caller criticises "useless" degrees

Caller claims people studying 'useless' degrees should not attend university

Shelagh caller on expensive university fees

'We're going to use lose talent': Irate caller criticises expensive student fees saying 'it's not worth it' for minimum wage jobs

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit