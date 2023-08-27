'We are absolutely devastated': Eleven pet dogs killed in horror kennel fire

The kennels are close to the Holloway near Dudley. Picture: Google Street View

By Adam Solomons

Nearly a dozen pet dogs have died in a fire at a private kennels.

The blaze at Bluerose Dog Park in the West Midlands was attended by the Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service at 12.30am on Saturday.

Although firefighters swiftly put out the fire, eleven dogs could not be saved.

Bluerose Dog Park confirmed the tragic news and named the pets as Socks, Skip, Chip, Chilli, Pepper, Hunter, Jade, Boomer, Tequila, Jack and Lyla.

The kennel added in a Facebook post: "We are absolutely devastated.

"I would like to thank you all for your lovely messages of support and all the people that have already helped with the clean up.

"We will be remaining open and hope you continue to support us as the dog park was not affected at all.

"Please bear with as we are struggling to come to terms with this tragedy."

Hi all most of you know we had a devastating fire in the early hours of Saturday morning with 11 of our beloved dogs... Posted by BlueRose Dog Park on Sunday, August 27, 2023

There is no suspicion of wrongdoing.

A spokesperson for South Staffordshire Police said: "We were called to a report of a fire at private dog kennels off The Holloway in Swindon.

"Crews from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service were already at the scene and worked to extinguish the blaze.

"Sadly, eleven pet dogs died in the fire.

"We understand that this is an upsetting incident which has caused concern in the community," the statement continued.

"A joint investigation into the cause of the fire has taken place and at this time there are believed to be no suspicious circumstances."