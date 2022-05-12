Nursery rhymes re-written as woke animal rights group claim lyrics are 'racist, sexist and cruel'

12 May 2022, 16:07

Animal rights group say classic nursery rhymes are 'racist, sexist and cruel'
Animal rights group say classic nursery rhymes are 'racist, sexist and cruel'. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Classic nursery rhymes have been rewritten by an animal rights group who have criticised the lyrics for encouraging "speciesism and cruelty to animals".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) have changed the lyrics on popular children's rhymes including Baa Baa Black Sheep and Little Miss Muffet, claiming they needed "makeovers to replace racist, sexist, and otherwise insensitive language".

The classic lyrics in Baa Baa black sheep have been changed so that the sheep says it is "not cool" to steal sheep's wool.

Whilst the catchy words in Three Blind Mice has been changed from "they all ran after the farmer's wife who cut off their tails with a carving knife" to still running after the farmer's wife but then it reads "they told her thank you for saving their life".

Read more: Hero dog saves girl, 2, by biting attempted kidnappers as police launch manhunt

The animal group turned Little Miss Muffet vegan by scrapping her "curds and whey" with "watching the bluebirds play" and instead of being "frightened" by a spider in the song, the eight-legged creature "brightened" her day.

On the PETA's website they state: "Attitudes toward animals have changed a lot in the hundreds of years since many nursery rhymes were written.

The classic lyrics in Baa Baa black sheep have been changed so that the sheep says it is "not cool" to steal sheep&squot;s wool
The classic lyrics in Baa Baa black sheep have been changed so that the sheep says it is "not cool" to steal sheep's wool. Picture: Alamy

"And in the same way we’ve given old songs and fairy tales much-needed makeovers to replace racist, sexist, and otherwise insensitive language, we should make sure nursery rhymes are relevant for kids today and don’t encourage speciesism, cruelty to animals, or fear of them.

"Animals are intelligent individuals capable of joy and suffering. They’re not ours to exploit, and our language must evolve to reflect this."

Read more: Check your fridge: Supermarkets urgently recall chicken products over salmonella fears

Adding: "As a parent, you influence how your child grows up and their outlook on life.

"When singing one of these super-popular nursery rhymes to your little one, exchange the outdated lyrics for the compassionate new ones to teach that it’s not OK to be cruel to animals.

"Let’s ensure that we’re instilling empathy in our kids at every opportunity and building the most compassionate generation yet."

PETA has previously faced controversy for dramatic campaigns which included putting a naked pregnant woman in a cage on Mother’s Day to draw attention to the treatment of pigs.

In one dramatic campaign, they tricked Londoners into thinking they had just drunk "dog's milk" after getting them to taste test a range of milk, which turned out to actually be soya milk.

PETA said they performed the stunt to try and dissuade people from drinking cows milk.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Astronomers have unveiled the first image of the supermassive black hole at the centre of our own Milky Way galaxy.

First image of massive black hole at centre of Milky Way galaxy unveiled by scientists

The brawl erupted on a flight from London Gatwick to Crete in Greece.

Pilot 'punched by passenger' in horror mass brawl on Wizz Air flight to Greece

Chicken products are being pulled from the supermarket shelves across the UK

Check your fridge: Supermarkets urgently recall chicken products over salmonella fears

Ted Hankey has been jailed

Former darts world champion Ted Hankey jailed for two years over sexual assault

A British tourist has died after falling from the seventh floor of a hotel in Magaluf

British tourist, 34, dies after falling from seventh floor of Magaluf hotel

Rebekah Vardy broke down in tears

Wagatha trial halted after Rebekah Vardy breaks down in tears in witness box

Police are searching for two men who attempted to abduct a toddler in Hampshire

Hero dog saves girl, 2, by biting attempted kidnappers as police launch manhunt

Over 50 more fines have been issued by the Met over Partygate, doubling the overall figure

More than 100 Partygate fines issued by Met but Boris not handed punishment

Exclusive
Nick Ferrari spoke to Boris Johnson

Boris refuses to rule out windfall tax in wide-ranging interview with LBC

Exclusive
Boris Johnson has refused to say what would happen if Sir Keir Starmer quit in an interview with LBC's Nick Ferrari

PM refuses four times to answer whether he'd quit if Keir resigns

Finland is set to join Nato after the invasion of Ukraine after its president Sauli Niinisto announced he is in favour

Putin's worst nightmare: Finland set to join Nato after Boris agrees defence pact

The Minister for Prisons has said she will do "everything in her power" to stop serial killer Levi Bellfield from marrying a prison pen pal

Prison Minister says 'evil monster' Levi Bellfield should be stopped from marrying in jail

Exclusive
Boris Johnson said Ukrainian refugees would not be sent to Rwanda

Ukrainian refugees will not be deported to Rwanda, Boris Johnson vows

Exclusive
Boris Johnson denied he is out of touch with ordinary Brits struggling to pay bills

'How do you economise Prime Minister?' Boris denies he's out of touch with household costs

Exclusive
Boris Johnson spoke against windfall taxes

U-turn on windfall tax? Boris Johnson refuses to rule out levy on oil giants profits

Sadiq Khan touring the cannabis cultivator Traditional in LA.

Sadiq Khan has an 'open mind' and is 'eager' to debate decriminalising cannabis in UK

Latest News

See more Latest News

Milky Way Black Hole

Astronomers capture first image of Milky Way’s black hole

Russia Ukraine War

Russia hits east Ukraine as Finland moves towards joining Nato
Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto

Finland’s leaders advocate Nato membership ‘without delay’

A passenger with no flying experience radioed an urgent plea for help when the pilot of a small plane fell ill off Florida’s Atlantic coast (WPTV via AP)

Air traffic controller: Helping passenger land plane felt like I was in a movie
Passenger Lands Plane

Passenger with ‘no idea how to fly’ takes over plane from stricken pilot
Virus outbreak North Korea

Kim Jong Un orders lockdown as North Korea confirms first Covid outbreak
Finland

Finland’s leaders in favour of applying for Nato membership

Nepal Everest

Sherpa woman breaks her own record by climbing Everest for 10th time
An Azov Special Forces Regiment's serviceman, injured during fighting against Russian forces, poses for a photographer inside the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine

Ukraine offers to swap prisoners for hurt Mariupol fighters

An official of the Hygienic and Anti-epidemic Center in Phyongchon District disinfect the corridor of a building in Pyongyang, North Korea

North Korea raises alarm after confirming first Covid-19 case

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Terrified': Stella Creasy tells LBC of gang rape threats at university

'My gang rape fear': Stella Creasy tells of sex harassment hell at Cambridge
Food bank worker accuses idiot' Tory MP Lee Anderson of lying

Food bank worker accuses 'idiot' Tory MP Lee Anderson of lying
'It's a loss to me personally': Author Mick Herron opens up about killing characters to James O'Brien

'He's trying to get a rise': Author Mick Heron unravels spy Jackson Lamb's motivations
James O'Brien tears apart 'con artist' Tory MP Lee Anderson in scathing attack

James O'Brien tears apart 'con artist' Tory MP Lee Anderson in scathing attack
Lisa Nandy: Tory MP's 'Brits can't cook' comment shows govt's 'living on another planet'

Lisa Nandy: Tory MP's 'Brits can't cook' comment shows govt's 'living on another planet'
This was the Eurovision question from Nick Ferrari that stumped Boris Johnson

This was the Eurovision question from Nick Ferrari that stumped Boris Johnson
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/05 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/05 | Watch again

There could be a "trade war" as a result, Andrew said.

Andrew Marr: 'Obliterating' the NI Brexit deal will lead to a 'trade war'
Jack Monroe slams Tory MP's 'abhorrent' food bank comments

Jack Monroe slams Tory MP's 'abhorrent' food bank comments

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police