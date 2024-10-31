Grandad, 61, jailed over far-right summer riots died from 'hanging' in prison cell, inquest hears

Peter Lynch was jailed for two years. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

By Henry Moore

A 61-year-old man who was jailed for taking part in the summer’s far-right riots died as a result of hanging, an inquest heard.

Peter Lynch, who was serving a two-year sentence after pleading guilty to violent disorder and abusing police, died at HMP Moorland on October 19, Doncaster Coroner's Court was told on Thursday.

Lynch received a two-year and eight-month sentence after taking part in the racist riots at a Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, Rotherham, on Aug 4.

Rioters set the building on fire while asylum seekers remained inside.

Doncaster's senior coroner, Nicola Mundy, opened and adjourned the inquest into Mr Lynch's death at which she was told that his preliminary cause of death was hanging.

The inquest heard that "ancillary investigations" are ongoing into his cause of death and Ms Mundy said she does not yet have a full report from the pathologist.

Lynch branded all police "corrupt" as he rioted. Picture: PA Media. Picture: PA Media

During the riots, Lynch shouted “racist and provocative remarks” and called asylum seekers “child killers” while taking part in the violent scenes.

The court heard he was “full participant” in the violent disorder, as he was branded a "disgraceful example of a grandfather."

He was pictured holding a placard asserting the corruption of MPs, judges, the media and the police.

Speaking on Thursday, Mr Lynch's son, Casey, asked a series of questions about the investigation, saying: "I'd like it to be investigated whether my dad should've been there in the first place."

And he also asked why two previous suicide attempts by his father were not "taken seriously".

Rioters clashed outside a Holiday Inn Express on Manvers way, Rotherham. T. Picture: Alamy

Lynch was one of more than 60 men jailed for targeting a Holiday Inn filled with asylum seekers in Rotherham.

They set the hotel ablaze while 240 residents remained inside, injuring more than 64 police officers, four dogs and a horse.

At the sentencing hearing on August 22, Judge Richardson heard how Lynch suffered from diabetes, thyroid issues, angina and had recently had a heart attack.

Judge Richardson told him: "You did not yourself attack any police officer, as far as can be detected, but what you did was encourage by your conduct others to behave violently and you were part of this mob."