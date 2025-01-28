Peter Mandelson 'approved as UK ambassador to US' despite past criticisms of Trump

By Kit Heren

Peter Mandelson is said to have been approved as the UK's ambassador to the United States, despite previous criticisms of Donald Trump.

Lord Mandelson, a close ally of Keir Starmer, has had his Washington appointment approved in principle, according to multiple reports.

He is set to move to the US next week, where he will need to have his position rubber-stamped by Mr Trump.

Lord Mandelson's appointment has been controversial among some circles close to the US president.

He said in 2018 that Trump was trying to bully China, and has pushed for closer trade links between Beijing and London.

He has also also previously criticised Trump as "a danger to the world".

A senior adviser to Trump said last month that Mandelson was a "moron" and criticised the UK for replacing current ambassador Karen Pierce.

It comes as US senators were said to ahve handed a document outlining Lord Mandelson's links to China to federal investigators.

The Prime Minister's spokesman said Lord Mandelson has declared all his interests as part of the clearance process.

He said: "On that specific report, the Foreign Office don't recognise the reports of a dossier.

"More broadly, there's obviously an established regime in place for the management of interests held by ambassadors or high commissioners.

"This ensures that steps are taken to avoid or mitigate any actual, potential or perceived conflicts of interest, and all candidates are subject to background checks and security clearance.

"Whilst we do not usually comment on individuals, Lord Mandelson has made all relevant declarations as part of this process.

"And this ensures that steps are taken to avoid or mitigate any potential or perceived conflicts of interest."

A dossier prepared by the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China has been seen by senators and passed on to the FBI, news site The Nightly reported.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer this week had his first call with Mr Trump since he was inaugurated.

It is understood that Lord Mandelson's appointment was not discussed