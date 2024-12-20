Breaking News

Peter Mandelson confirmed as UK's next ambassador to the US as Starmer plans for Trump presidency

20 December 2024, 16:29 | Updated: 20 December 2024, 16:53

Peter Mandelson
Peter Mandelson. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Peter Mandelson has been confirmed as the UK's next ambassador to the US.

Lord Mandelson, who served in the cabinets of Sir Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, has been made the UK's next top diplomat in Washington, as President-elect Donald Trump returns to office.

Announcing the appointment, Keir Starmer said: "I am delighted to appoint Lord Mandelson to be the next British Ambassador to the United States of America.

"The United States is one of our most important allies and as we move into a new chapter in our friendship, Peter will bring unrivalled experience to the role and take our partnership from strength to strength."

He also thanked outgoing ambassor Karen Pierce "for her invaluable service for the last four years".

Lord Mandelson said: "It is a great honour to serve the country in this way.

"We face challenges in Britain but also big opportunities and it will be a privilege to work with the government to land those opportunities, both for our economy and our nation’s security, and to advance our historic alliance with the United States.”

In November, the former MP for Hartlepool previously said he would be "very interested" in giving advice on trade to whoever got the job.

It comes as Keir Starmer seeks to avoid damaging trade tariffs that Trump has threatened to impose.

Author Robert Harris told LBC Lord Mandelson will "fit in well in Washington DC" and that it's an "appointment that makes a lot of sense".

On Thursday evening, author Robert Harris told Iain Dale that Lord Mandelson has "star quality" and will fit in well in Washington DC.

"He's a big figure, whether you like it like him or not.

"I mean, he's a big player and has had a big impact on British politics, therefore he'll speak with some authority.

Lord Peter Mandelson praises Keir Starmer

added: "I think that it was quite significant that actually, Nigel Farage, of all people, said that Peter Mandelson would make a good ambassador, and he has Trump's ear, so that struck me almost as a kind of invitation."

He also described him as an "expert on trade world trade".

"That was his brief when he was a European Commissioner.

"I can't think there's a British politician who knows more about that issue."

