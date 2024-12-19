Lord Mandelson to be named UK ambassador to US

Lord Peter Mandleson expected to be named as the UK's next ambassador to the US. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Labour grandee Lord Peter Mandelson is expected to be the next UK ambassador to the US.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lord Mandelson, who served in the cabinets of Sir Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, is poised to be the UK's next top diplomat in Washington, as President-elect Donald Trump returns to office, the Times reported on Thursday evening.

The tenure of Dame Karen Pierce, the current office holder, is expected to come to an end at the start of 2025. Lord Mandelson had been widely tipped as the person next in line for the job.

In November, the former MP for Hartlepool told the BBC that he would be "very interested" in giving advice on trade to whoever got the job.

Peter Mandleson Lord Peter Mandleson was considered to be one of the frontrunners for the position. Picture: Alamy

Speaking on the BBC's Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme, Lord Mandelson said he was "more in favour of a new relationship rather than a special one" with the US, and added: "Can I just make the point if you don't mind: nobody has spoken to me about this job.

"I read about it in the papers but nobody has actually spoken to me about it, so let's put it to one side."

Pushed further on whether he would be interested in the Washington role, the former government minister said: "I would be very interested indeed in giving advice about trade to whoever is appointed."

On Thursday evening, author Robert Harris told LBC's Iain Dale that Lord Mandelson has star quality and will fit in well in Washington DC.

"He's a big figure, whether you like it like him or not.

"I mean, he's a big player and has had a big impact on British politics, therefore he'll speak with some authority.

"I think that it was quite significant that actually, Nigel Farage, of all people, said that Peter Mandelson would make a good ambassador, and he has Trump's ear, so that struck me almost as a kind of invitation."