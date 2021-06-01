Petition launched to help NHS staff hit with £10 fee to park at work

1 June 2021, 08:29

Staff at the hospital have been told they have to pay £10 per day to park
Staff at the hospital have been told they have to pay £10 per day to park. Picture: PA

NHS staff at a Kent hospital who have been working tirelessly throughout the Covid-19 pandemic have been asked to pay up to £10 per day to park on-site.

Darent Valley Hospital previously made parking free for staff during the early waves of the pandemic, but withdrew it for 1,600 workers without free permits.

They will have to pay the same rates to park as patients, which amount to £1.50 for an hour in the carpark, £8 for up to six hours and £10 for 24 hours.

A petition for all staff charges to be abolished has now surpassed 3,000 signatures.

The petition is aimed at helping the staff who have saved "endless lives" during the pandemic.

