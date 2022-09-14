Petition calling for annual 'Queen Elizabeth day' bank holiday reaches 100,000 signatures

Thousands of people are calling for the day the Queen died to become an annual bank holiday in her honour. Picture: Alamy/Change.org

By Daisy Stephens

A petition calling for an annual bank holiday to honour Queen Elizabeth II has reached 100,000 signatures.

The petition, started by member of the public John Harris, was set up three days ago and calls for September 8, the day the monarch died, to be marked every year.

Mr Harris said the Queen was "the world's most popular ever monarch" and an "inspiration woman".

"Queen Elizabeth II is our longest reigning Monarch, and arguably the Nations, and the World’s most popular ever Monarch," he wrote on the petition description.

"In the words of President Macron, 'to you, she was your Queen, to us, she was THE Queen…The most constant symbol of Great Britain'.

"She was indeed, an inspirational woman."

Mr Harris said the bank holiday would allow the UK to "celebrate both the life of the Queen, and our gratitude for the institution of our Royal Family".

"Britain has fewer bank holidays than most European countries; France has 11 compared with our 8, Spain has 14," he said.

"I believe we need a new public bank holiday to mark our greatest Sovereign’s lifetime; a Queen Elizabeth Day.

"A day for our Nation to come together and celebrate both the life of the Queen, and our gratitude for the institution of our Royal Family."

The petition had over 117,000 signatures as of 12.15pm on Wednesday.

People have used the comments section to voice their support with one, Tracy Easton, writing: "After serving for 70 years this outstanding service needs to be marked.

"If we can celebrate the 5th November for a negative reason why not the 8th Sept for a positive reason?"

Another supporter, Frank McCoid, said: "We shouldn’t forget what the Queen has done for the Country and the World".

However, others have voiced their support for the bank holiday but not on the reasons behind it.

Richard Marsh said: "I want more holidays but I also want to get rid of this outdated, hierarchical, class system affirming monarchy."

Another, Kevin Palk, wrote: "I am signing to get an extra bank holiday.

"However, this country needs to join the real world and become a Republic and assign royals to the history books for good.

"Why should any family be this entitled?

"Come on UK think for yourselves."

It comes as the UK prepares for a one-off bank holiday on Monday September 19.

There is growing anger about the number of companies closing their doors and cancelling their events.

A number of major UK supermarkets have announced closures including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, Aldi and Lidl.

Across the UK people have had medical appointments cancelled - and a major exam for junior doctors training to be in obstetrics has been cancelled at short notice, with students being told they will have to wait until January.