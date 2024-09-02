Petrol cars 'rationed' to meet climate change targets

2 September 2024, 23:16

An electric BMW vehicle gets its batteries charged
An electric BMW vehicle gets its batteries charged. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Car manufacturers are "rationing" the sale of petrol and hybrid vehicles across the UK in a bid to meet EV targets, a new report claims.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Car makers are allegedly delaying the delivery of petrol cars until next year as they express fears they will breach quotas set for them by the Government, Robert Forrester, chief executive of Vertu Motors, said.

Mr Forrester says this means someone ordering a new car now may not receive it until February next year.

“In some franchises there’s a restriction on supply of petrol cars and hybrid cars, which is actually where the demand is,” he told the Telegraph.

“It’s almost as if we can’t supply the cars that people want, but we’ve got plenty of the cars that maybe they don’t want.

“They [manufacturers] are trying to avoid the fines. So they’re constraining the ability for us to supply petrol cars in order to try and keep to the government targets.”

A charging station for Tesla electric cars
A charging station for Tesla electric cars. Picture: Getty

Mr Forrester pinned the blame for this on the zero emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate, which demands at least 22 per cent of all vehicles sold are electric starting this year.

That percentage will increase every year until it hits 80 per cent in 2030.

He added: “What the Government’s actually doing is constraining the new car market, which has a big impact on VAT receipts for them, and creates a business environment in the UK where manufacturers may question whether they want to make cars here.

“As Carlos Tavares [chief executive of Stellantis] has said, why should they sell cars at a loss because of UK government policy?

“The new car market is no longer a market, unfortunately. It’s a state-imposed supply chain.”

These comments come as Vertu, which has 192 outlets across the UK, announced it is expecting a 5.8 per cent drop in sales in the five months leading to July 31.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rachel Reeves has been urged to bring in a pay per mile driving tax

Ministers urged to bring in pay-per-mile driving tax to avoid 'black hole' from lost fuel duty revenue

London, UK. 15th Sep, 2023. Youths steal phone in Bond Street. Credit: Guy Bell/Alamy Live News

200 snatch thefts a day in UK as crimes soar by 150% in a year

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference in Jerusalem

Netanyahu pushes back against new pressure over Gaza and hostages

Grant Shapps has condemned the move to suspend some arms exports to Israel

UK to halt some arms sales to Israel as former Defence Secretary Grant Shapps brands decision 'student politics'

Mike Lynch

HP to pursue Mike Lynch's estate in £3bn damages claim

Stormclouds over West Pier in Brighton, England

UK experiences coolest summer since 2015 as thunderstorm warning issued

Kyle Walker arriving at the Central Family Court in London

Lauryn Goodman admits she has 'no regrets' over Kyle Walker affair

Exclusive
Grant Shapps has condemned the move to suspend some arms exports to Israel

'Student politics': Former Defence Secretary Grant Shapps slams government for suspending arms sales to Israel

Tom Swarbrick speak to Jonathan Dekel-Chen

Israeli hostage's father tells LBC Benjamin Netanyahu must 'negotiate with Satan' to bring hostages home

People in Tel Aviv, Israel, block a road as they protest, calling for a deal for the immediate release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by Hamas

Strike disrupts Israel while Biden says Netanyahu not doing enough to reach deal

Brazilian Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexandre de Moraes

Brazilian Supreme Court panel upholds judge’s decision to block X nationwide

Kemi Badenoch Launches Bid To Be Next Conservative Party Leader

Kemi Badenoch says Conservatives 'talked right but governed left' as she launches leadership bid

The UK will suspend some arms exports to Israel, David Lammy has said

UK to suspend some arms sales to Israel as exports 'risk breaching international law', Foreign Secretary says

James Cleverly

James Cleverly pledges to bring back Rwanda scheme as he launches bid to become Conservative leader

Firefighters extinguish a fire after a rocket hit a building of a higher education institution in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv

Russia fires missiles at Kyiv as children return to school

Dominique P is accused of drugging his wife and inviting strangers to rape her

Husband 'drugged his wife and invited dozens of men to rape her over nine years at home in south of France'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Crazy P frontwoman Danielle Moore, 52, dies in 'sudden and tragic circumstances'

Crazy P frontwoman Danielle Moore, 52, dies in 'sudden and tragic circumstances'

The bow of the Titanic with a large section of the deck railing now gone

Titanic expedition yields lost bronze statue and other discoveries

James Denholm

Voyeur electrician jailed for hiding cameras in customers' homes over 15 years, as all clients urged to come forward
The Starliner spacecraft has been making strange noises

Astronauts hear strange 'pulsing sounds' from Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, sparking NASA investigation
The friends and family of Carol Player are raising funds to get her the cancer treatment needed in order to save her life

Donations to LBC caller's cancer fundraiser soar by nearly £30k after she shares her heartbreaking ordeal on air
Lucy Connolly

Tory councillor's wife faces 'substantial' jail term after calling for attacks on asylum seekers
Thunderstorms are set to sweep the UK

Thunderstorm warning extended across most of UK as up to three inches of rain set to fall

The sentencing of a 12-year-old boy had to be delayed because his mother has gone on holiday to Ibiza

Sentencing of boy, 12, for disorder during riots delayed because his mum is on five-day sunshine break in Ibiza
Diplomat who left top secret MoD files at bus stop set to join key UK defence review

Diplomat who left top secret MoD files at bus stop set to join key UK defence review

Bjoern Hoecke, top candidate in Thuringia of the far-right Alternative for Germany, points to the camera

Far-right success in German votes piles new pressure on Scholz’s coalition

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry is understood to feel overshadowed by Meghan.

Prince Harry 'feels overshadowed by Meghan' and is 'plotting return to UK'

State Opening of Parliament 2024

Woman appears in court over Buckingham Palace bomb hoax

File photo of William and Harry from 2017

Harry and William 'spotted together at uncle's funeral' but 'did not talk to each other'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit