Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine 85% effective after first dose, study finds

19 February 2021, 08:07 | Updated: 19 February 2021, 08:21

The Israeli study showed promising data around the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine
The Israeli study showed promising data around the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is up to 85% effective after the first dose, according to a new Israeli study.

The study, carried out by the country’s largest hospital, looked at the effectiveness of the first dose of the vaccine in 7,000 healthcare employees.

The Sheba Medical Centre research found there was an 85% reduction in the number of people developing symptomatic Covid-19 between 15 and 28 days after the jab.

READ MORE: Over 40s could be offered Covid-19 jabs ‘within the next few weeks’

READ MORE: Covid cases fall in all regions of England as number vaccinated nears 17 million

Including asymptomatic cases, there was a 75% drop in infections.

The findings have been published in The Lancet medical journal.

The study said the data showed "substantial early reductions in SARS-CoV-2 infection and symptomatic Covid-19 rates following first vaccine dose administration."

In a boost to the UK’s vaccine policy, it added that this supports "delaying the second dose in countries facing vaccine shortages and scarce resources, so as to allow higher population coverage with a single dose."

However it said more research is needed on the long-term effectiveness of a single dose "to inform a second dose delay policy".

Pfizer said in a statement it was doing its own analysis of "the vaccine’s real-world effectiveness in several locations worldwide, including Israel" and would not comment directly on the findings.

It comes as The Telegraph reported that one dose of the Pfizer and Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccines can cut infections and transmissions by two-thirds.

Whitehall sources told the paper the “real world data” would be crucial in informing the relaxation of lockdown restrictions, calling the findings “very encouraging”.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reported the Government is set to recommend the next phase of the UK's vaccine rollout continues on the basis of age, rather than prioritising key workers.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has not yet set out plans on who should be vaccinated beyond the top nine priority groups, but has faced calls for police officers and teachers to be prioritised.

