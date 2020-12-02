Breaking News

Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine approved for use in the UK

The Pfizer/BioNTech has been approved. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech has been approved for use in the UK, paving the way for mass vaccination to start as early as next week.

Officials said the vaccine will be made available "from next week" and hailed the news which makes the UK the first country in the world to have a clinically approved Covid-19 vaccine. The jab has been shown in studies to be 95% effective and works in all age groups.

People in care homes and the elderly are understood to be at the front of the queue to receive the jab when it is rolled out. Fifty hospitals across the country are reportedly waiting to receive the vaccine.

The government and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) announced the news this morning.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: "The Government has today accepted the recommendation from the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to approve Pfizer/BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine for use. This follows months of rigorous clinical trials and a thorough analysis of the data by experts at the MHRA who have concluded that the vaccine has met its strict standards of safety, quality and effectiveness.

"The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) will shortly also publish its latest advice for the priority groups to receive the vaccine, including care home residents, health and care staff, the elderly and the clinically extremely vulnerable.

"The vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week.

"To aid the success of the vaccination programme it is vital everyone continues to play their part and abide by the necessary restrictions in their area so we can further suppress the virus and allow the NHS to do its work without being overwhelmed.

"Further details will be set out shortly."

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tweeted: "Help is on its way. The MHRA has formally authorised the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for Covid-19.

"The NHS stands ready to start vaccinating early next week.

"The UK is the first country in the world to have a clinically approved vaccine for supply."

