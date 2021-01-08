Pfizer vaccine 'can protect against UK Covid variant', study suggests

8 January 2021, 07:36 | Updated: 8 January 2021, 07:41

The Pfizer vaccine appears to be effective against the UK's Covid variant, the study suggests
The Pfizer vaccine appears to be effective against the UK's Covid variant, the study suggests. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can protect against a mutation found in the two Covid variants first seen in the UK and South Africa, new research suggests.

Early studies revealed that antibodies from the shots successfully kept the new, more transmissive coronavirus strains at bay in lab dish samples.

Pfizer worked with researchers from the University of Texas Medical Branch to test the efficacy of the jab against the mutation.

The group used blood samples from 20 people who have been vaccinated and found the recipients did still successfully fend off Covid-19.

Both variants - which share a common mutation called N501Y, a slight alteration on one spot of the spike protein that coats the virus - have caused international concern, with many countries barring international travel from Britain and South Africa.

The results of the study were posted late on Thursday on an online site for researchers. However, they are preliminary and have not yet been peer-reviewed.

Read more: Police hunt man who injected woman, 92, with fake Covid vaccine

Read more: International arrivals at England and Scotland to need negative Covid test

Nonetheless, Pfizer's chief scientific officer Dr Philip Dormitzer said the findings were "very reassuring" and that the mutation "does not seem to be a problem” for the firm's drug.

Viruses constantly adapt as they spread from person to person and scientists use these minor changes to track how Covid moves around the globe since first being detected in China about a year ago.

British researchers have said the variant found in the UK - which has become the dominant type in parts of England and has now been found in many other countries - still seemed to be susceptible to vaccines.

However, the variant first discovered in South Africa has an additional mutation that scientists are still concerned about, one named E484K.

The Pfizer study found that the vaccine appeared to work against 15 additional possible virus mutations, but E484K was not among those tested. However, Dr Dormitzer said it is next on the list.

Read more: 10,000 hospitalised with Covid since Christmas Day, NHS chief says

Read more: London firefighters drafted in to drive ambulances in capital

Dr Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert, recently said vaccines are designed to recognize multiple parts of the spike protein, making it unlikely a single mutation could be enough to block them.

If the virus eventually mutates enough that the vaccine needs adjusting – much like flu shots are adjusted most years – tweaking the recipe would not be difficult for his company’s shot and similar ones, Dr Dormitzer said.

The vaccine is made with a piece of the virus genetic code, simple to switch, although it is not clear what kind of additional testing regulators would require to make such a change.

Dr Dormitzer said this was only the beginning “of ongoing monitoring of virus changes to see if any of them might impact on vaccine coverage”.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Latest News

See more Latest News

Workers install no-scale fencing around the US Capitol in Washington

US Capitol siege raises security concerns for Biden inauguration ceremony
People walk near a beach following a shark attack at Bowentown near Waihi in New Zealand

Woman dies in suspected shark attack in New Zealand

Fencing is placed around the exterior of the US Capitol grounds in Washington

Police officer injured during US Capitol riots dies

Neil Sheehan

Vietnam War reporter and author Neil Sheehan dies aged 84

Donald Trump stands at a podium with his arms stretched wide

Donald Trump commits to ‘seamless transition’ as he concedes to Joe Biden
US President Donald Trump stands in front of US flags

President Donald Trump condemns Capitol riot and concedes election to Joe Biden

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Oxford coronavirus vaccine: The latest results and trial updates revealed

Oxford Covid vaccine information: From how many doses you need to live vaccine facts
LBC Presenter Dean Dunham explains the rules of the new Covid lockdown

Dean Dunham's guide to England's Covid lockdown number 3

Boris Johnson will hold a coronavirus press briefing later today

Coronavirus UK: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Trump insider speaks to LBC after chaos in the Capital

Riot at US Capitol 'very powerful, negative symbol' says Trump’s former chief of staff
The former Ambassador was speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'Where were the forces of law and order last night?" former British ambassador asks
James O'Brien takes on caller who insists Joe Biden is corrupt

James O'Brien takes on caller who insists Joe Biden is corrupt despite no evidence
The former Trump staffer opened up on the President

'People have reason to be worried' ex-Trump staffer warns

'Sadiq Khan tells James O'Brien his life was threatened after Trump 'stoked hatred' against him

Sadiq Khan tells James O'Brien his life was threatened after Trump 'stoked hatred' against him
James O'Brien branded this call 'brilliant'

James O'Brien branded this call 'brilliant' and LBC listeners agreed

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London