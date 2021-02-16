Phased reopening of Scottish schools to go ahead next week

Nicola Sturgeon addressed MSPs on Scotland's lockdown on Tuesday. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Some pupils in Scotland will return to schools from Monday, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Ms Sturgeon told MSPs in the Scottish Parliament the lockdown "has been working" in slowing down the spread of the virus.

However she said the situation is still very fragile and "even a slight easing of restrictions could cause cases to start rising rapidly again".

"We are choosing to use the very limited headroom we have right now to get at least some children back to school - because children's education and wellbeing is such a priority," she said.

"But being able to get children back to education may mean the rest of us living with some other restrictions for longer.

"That is a trade-off we need to be willing to make."

The stay at home lockdown order will continue until "at least the beginning of March - and possibly for a further period beyond that", she said.

"I will, however, confirm that the phased and gradual return to school that I said we were hopeful about when I updated Parliament two weeks ago will go ahead as planned," she said.

Pupils in primary one to primary three will return to school and all children under school age in early learning and childcare will return.

Schools will also open to senior secondary school pupils who are required to complete practical work towards achieving a qualification.

Returning to "100% normality" will likely not be possible in the near future, she said, with even more caution needed than last summer because of the new UK variant.

Ms Sturgeon added that the Scottish Government hopes to produce a new road map out of lockdown next week, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

She said it would likely advise Scots not to book Easter holidays, but added that "staycations" during the summer may be allowed depending on the data.

More follows...