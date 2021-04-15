Health chief says 'more important than ever to stick to rules' as countries face 'dangerous wave'

A senior public health official has urged caution as lockdown is lifted. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

A senior public health official has urged caution as lockdown is lifted, with a warning that a "dangerous wave" of cases is hitting countries "on our doorstep".

Public Health England's medical director Yvonne Doyle stressed the importance of following guidance as restrictions are eased.

Meanwhile efforts continued to limit the spread of the South African coronavirus variant following a cluster of cases being discovered in London.

England's lockdown was partially lifted on Monday, with shops, hairdressers, pavement cafes and pub beer gardens reopening.

READ MORE: Covid jabs could be required for care home staff in England

READ MORE: Covid-19 case rates fall to lowest levels in seven months

Dr Doyle said: "Our efforts over many months have helped to suppress the virus, but I want to stress how even more vital it is to follow guidance as we go back to doing the things we have missed for so long.

"Many countries, including those on our doorstep, are facing another dangerous wave.

"Following guidance continues to be a matter of high protection for us all.

"About half of us do not yet have protective antibodies from either recent infection or vaccination, so when you are offered the vaccine, do not delay.

"It has already saved more than 10,000 lives."

READ MORE: Pubs, restaurants and offices must be well ventilated to halt covid spread, doctors warn

READ MORE: Surge testing deployed in more London areas as South Africa variant found

It comes as local authorities were scrambling to contain the outbreak of the South African variant in the capital.

Mutant strains of coronavirus are concerning because they may be less susceptible to current vaccines.

A total of 600 cases of the South African variant have been detected so far in the UK, an increase of 56 in a week.

It is still too early for results on surge testing in response to outbreaks of the South African variant in London and Sandwell in the West Midlands to show up in the figures.

Professor Kevin Fenton, London's regional director of Public Health England (PHE), said: "As we begin the process of unlocking and re-entering society and mixing, even small numbers of variants, when they occur, can have the potential to spread relatively quickly."

He explained that was why there was a "proactive programme" of screening and testing for new variants, and "where we have found (them), we surge".

"We need to get ahead of the infection, and not keep following behind it," he said.

Additional testing facilities have been set up in parts of London to process hundreds of thousands of residents following the detection of cases of the variant of concern.

Home testing kits were being delivered door-to-door in the N3 postcode area of Barnet, north London after a case was detected locally.

It follows more than half a million adults living in south London boroughs being offered tests, including 264,000 in Lambeth, 265,000 in Wandsworth, and 14,800 in the Rotherhithe ward of Southwark.

The extra testing comes as new analysis revealed that Covid-19 rates dropped below 100 cases per 100,000 people in all local areas of UK for the first time since September.