Public health warning issued with "severe" cold weather to hit UK

By Ewan Quayle

Public Health England (PHE) has told people to heat their homes as it warned of "severe" cold weather across the country in the coming days.

The Met Office has forecast low temperatures for many parts of England until 9am on Thursday, PHE said in a cold weather alert on Tuesday.

The north-east, Yorkshire and the Humber, the East Midlands, as well as east and south-east England are likely to see "severe cold weather conditions", PHE said.

A yellow weather warning for freezing fog is in place until 2am on Wednesday for areas including Norfolk, Essex, Suffolk, Kent and Medway.

⚠️ Yellow Warning issued ⚠️



Fog across eastern and southeastern parts of England

Valid from 1600 today until 0200 on Wednesday



Fog and freezing fog patches will thicken and turn more widespread this evening 🌫️



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/PMofS4XCzd — Met Office (@metoffice) December 8, 2020

Dr Ishani Kar-Purkayastha, consultant in public health at PHE, said people should try to heat their homes to at least 18C, particularly those with reduced mobility, are 65 and over, or have a health condition.

She said: "Keep moving too if you can. Get up and walk around and spread housework throughout the day to help keep yourself warm. Food is also a vital source of energy so have plenty of hot food and drinks.

"Remember to check up on frail or older neighbours and relatives at this time, particularly if they live alone, and remember to follow Covid-19 social distancing guidance when looking out for others."

The Met Office said areas within the yellow weather warning will see the fog "turn thicker and more widespread this (Tuesday) evening and for a time tonight, although not everywhere will be foggy".