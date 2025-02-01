No survivors after medical plane carrying sick child erupts into fireball and crashes into Philadelphia neighbourhood

No survivors expected after air ambulance crashes in Philadelphia.

By Flaminia Luck

Officials in Philadelphia say they can't confirm any survivors after a medical plane carrying a sick child crashed last night.

The jet erupted in a fireball when it came down shortly after take off.

A child patient, her mother, 2 doctors and 2 pilots were onboard when the plane exploded.

The crash saw the aircraft smash into a row of buildings in the north-eastern city, setting them on fire.

It comes just two days after 67 people were killed in a mid-air collision of a helicopter and a passenger jet in Washington DC, about 150 miles to the south-west.

Smoke rises as first responders work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia.

Casualties reported as small plane crashes in residential area near Philadelphia. Picture: Getty

Footage from the scene shows widespread chaos, fire and destruction, with eyewitnesses visibly and audibly shocked by what they see.

Ring doorbell footage captured the crash from a distance, showing how a huge fireball erupted after the impact.

Aviation authorities said two were on board the flight, which was en route to Missouri.

The child on board the plane was receiving care in the US for a life-threatening condition and was returning to Tijuana, Mexico, a spokesman for Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, told a local NBC outlet.

She was being treated for an illness at Shriners Children’s Hospital in northeast Philadelphia, city officials said.

The girl was accompanied by her mother, a pilot, a copilot, a doctor and a paramedic, the spokesman said.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, which is a by a large shopping centre near Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard in the north-east of the city.

Local roads were also closed off.

First responders work the scene after what witnesses say was a plane crash in Philadelphia. Picture: Alamy

First responders work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia. Picture: Alamy

One local told Fox News that the witnessed the crash as a "big old explosion of light from out of nowhere."

Small plane crashes are significantly more common than incidents involving larger aircraft.

Posting on social media after the crash, Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro said he had spoken with city authorities, adding: "We are offering all Commonwealth resources as they respond to the small private plane crash in Northeast Philly.

"We'll continue to provide updates as more information is available."

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman said: "I've been in contact with @Philly Mayor and awaiting further information on the tragic small plane crash in Northeast Philly.

"For folks in the area, please follow guidance from local officials and police officers.'

The US Federal Aviation Administration said: "A Learjet 55 crashed around 6:30 p.m. local time on Friday, Jan. 31, after departing from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. There were two people on board.

"The plane was en route to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri. The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation and will provide all updates."

Philadelphia is the sixth-largest city in the US, with a population of about 1.6 million people.

