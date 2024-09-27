Phillip Schofield reveals he had 'everything in place' for suicide attempt but daughter brought him back from 'the edge'

27 September 2024, 21:57

Phillip Schofield gets emotional in the new trailer for his new show Cast Away
Phillip Schofield gets emotional in the new trailer for his new show Cast Away. Picture: Channel5

By Emma Soteriou

Phillip Schofield has revealed that he had "everything in place" for a suicide attempt but his daughter brought him back from "the edge".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former This Morning star is making a shock return to TV just 16 months after being axed from screens.

Called Cast Away, the show will see the 62-year-old sent to a tropical island for 10 days where he opens up about two years which have left his career on the brink.

Speaking on the first episode of the three-part series, Schofield says: "In the last eighteen months, it got as dark as it is possible to get.

"A year ago I got so, so close. I had everything in place, everything was set up and everything was ready and it was Molly that was looking after me."

Read more: Phillip Schofield set for TV comeback just 16 months after This Morning scandal

Read more: 'What I did was unwise': Phillip Schofield breaks down in TV comeback as he prepares to tell 'my side of my story'

Schofield goes on to say that the only reason he is still alive is because his 31-year-old daughter, Molly, talked him down from "the edge".

He explains that she said: "Can you imagine what it would do to me if you did this on my watch?"

"That was just enough to take a step back from the edge," he said.

"And I could have been hospitalised… But then I thought, 'That is going to get out.'

"So I just raced to the family home and shut the gates."

Addressing his decision to return to public life for the show, he said: "I locked myself away from the outside world. But now I want to see if the ultimate isolation can finally set me free."

Channel 5 has said that Schofield being left on an island with a handful of cameras will allow him to "confront the challenges of total isolation, the forces of nature, and provides the time to battle within his own mind as he explores his own controversial story".

The series will air across three nights from Sunday until Tuesday at 9pm on each of those days.

The Samaritans is available 24/7 if you need to talk. You can contact them for free by calling 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or head to the website to find your nearest branch. You matter.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Dozens of women have accused the former Harrods boss of rape and assault.

Mohamed Al-Fayed's son says allegations made against his father throw 'loving memory' of him into question

Tropical Weather

Rescuers race to free people trapped by Hurricane Helene as storm kills 35

Israeli airstrikes hit one of Beirut's heavily-populated southern suburbs on Friday

Blasts rock Beirut as Israel targets Hezbollah headquarters just hours after Netanyahu issues warning at UN

Christian Brueckner sits in the courtroom during his trial at Braunschweig Regional Court, in Brunswick, Germany.

Madeleine McCann suspect scored top marks on psychopath test and is 'in absolute top league of dangerousness'

Chappell Roan (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Chappell Roan drops out of All Things Go music festival

Lebanon Israel

Israel says it struck Hezbollah’s headquarters as huge explosions rock Beirut

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (Seth Wenig/AP)

Iranian operatives charged in the US with hacking Trump’s presidential campaign

New York City mayor Eric Adams arrives at Manhattan federal court (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

New York City mayor pleads not guilty over bribes and campaign contributions

King Charles leads tributes to Maggie Smith

King Charles leads tributes to 'national treasure' Dame Maggie Smith after 'true legend' dies aged 89

Tropical Weather

Georgia governor says at least 11 dead in his state after Hurricane Helene

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Richard Drew/AP)

Netanyahu tells UN that Israel will keep ‘degrading Hezbollah’

Donald Trump meets with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

Trump and Zelensky meet amid rising questions about US support for Ukraine

Maggie Smith has died at the age of 89

From Hollywood to Hogwarts: The seven-decade career of legendary actress Maggie Smith

Exclusive
Three have been arrested at the National Gallery as more Van Gogh paintings have been "souped".

Three arrested as Just Stop Oil target Van Gogh paintings again after two activists jailed for 'souping' Sunflowers

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly

Benjamin Netanyahu tells UN that Israel will fight 'until we achieve total victory' if Hamas does not surrender

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly

Israel’s Netanyahu tells UN General Assembly he came to ‘set record straight’

Latest News

See more Latest News

New York City mayor Eric Adams arrives at Manhattan federal court

New York City mayor Eric Adams arrives at court in illegal contributions case

Flooded streets after Hurricane Helene are seen in Madeira Beach, Florida

Helene lashes southeastern US after coming ashore as Category 4 storm

Kieran Usher has been jailed for four years

First man to admit rioting following nationwide summer disorder jailed for four years

Dame Maggie Smith has died at the age of 89.

Dame Maggie Smith dies aged 89: Tributes to legendary Harry Potter and Downton Abbey star

The Duke of Sussex during the Clinton Global Initiative in New York

Harry’s Sentebale leading initiative to support young people in Southern Africa

Just Stop Oil protesters glued themselves to Museum wall and then threw tomato soup at Vincent Van Gogh's famous iconic 1888-9 art work 'Sunflowers'

Just Stop Oil protesters jailed for throwing soup over Van Gogh's Sunflowers painting

Lana Del Ray first met the father-of-two in 2019, before being spotted holding hands with Jeremy Dufrene on August 25 in England; seen in 2019

Lana Del Rey marries alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene in shock wedding in Louisiana

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury split after five years together.

Molly-Mae Hague sparks rumours she could reunite with Tommy Fury after being spotted wearing engagement ring
Scottish Daily Politics 2024

Former crime journalist Russell Findlay elected new leader of Scottish Conservatives

The Transport Secretary has told LBC that making Smart Motorways safer “isn’t just a case of bringing the hard shoulder back.”

Transport Secretary says “Smart Motorways safer than non-dynamic ones” as widow of man killed on one accuses Labour of “watering down” stance

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Boris was drafted in to stop 'Megxit'

Boris Johnson reveals how he was drafted in to have 'manly pep talk' with Prince Harry in bid to stop 'Megxit'
Princess Kate

Princess Kate makes secret trip to ballet in first public outing since finishing chemotherapy
Prince Harry in New York

Prince Harry brands tourism a 'double-edged sword' and claims it can harm communities

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth.

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth
Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit