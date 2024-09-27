Phillip Schofield reveals he had 'everything in place' for suicide attempt but daughter brought him back from 'the edge'

Phillip Schofield has revealed that he had "everything in place" for a suicide attempt but his daughter brought him back from "the edge".

The former This Morning star is making a shock return to TV just 16 months after being axed from screens.

Called Cast Away, the show will see the 62-year-old sent to a tropical island for 10 days where he opens up about two years which have left his career on the brink.

Speaking on the first episode of the three-part series, Schofield says: "In the last eighteen months, it got as dark as it is possible to get.

"A year ago I got so, so close. I had everything in place, everything was set up and everything was ready and it was Molly that was looking after me."

Schofield goes on to say that the only reason he is still alive is because his 31-year-old daughter, Molly, talked him down from "the edge".

He explains that she said: "Can you imagine what it would do to me if you did this on my watch?"

"That was just enough to take a step back from the edge," he said.

"And I could have been hospitalised… But then I thought, 'That is going to get out.'

"So I just raced to the family home and shut the gates."

Addressing his decision to return to public life for the show, he said: "I locked myself away from the outside world. But now I want to see if the ultimate isolation can finally set me free."

Channel 5 has said that Schofield being left on an island with a handful of cameras will allow him to "confront the challenges of total isolation, the forces of nature, and provides the time to battle within his own mind as he explores his own controversial story".

The series will air across three nights from Sunday until Tuesday at 9pm on each of those days.

The Samaritans is available 24/7 if you need to talk. You can contact them for free by calling 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or head to the website to find your nearest branch. You matter.