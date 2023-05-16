Phillip Schofield left ‘a shell of himself’ after rumoured sofa feud with co-star Holly Willoughby

16 May 2023, 08:47 | Updated: 16 May 2023, 08:50

The pair's relationship is completely different off-screen, reports have claimed.
The pair's relationship is completely different off-screen, reports have claimed. Picture: Alamy/ITV

By Jenny Medlicott

Phillip Schofield’s rumoured feud with Holly Willoughby is a “PR disaster totally of his own making” reports have claimed, as speculation about the pair’s soured relationship continues.

This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield, 61, has been left “a shell of himself” following a reported dispute between him and Holly Willoughby, after he released a statement about their relationship last week.

The 61-year-old described the co-host as his "rock" in last week's statement, but added the “last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us”.

It follows the conviction of Phillip's brother, Timothy Schofield, who was found guilty for child sex offences last month and is to be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court later this week.

Mr Schofield’s statement about about his co-star was received poorly by both channel bosses and Holly according to reports, as neither were consulted or agreed with the contents of the statement.

A source told the Mirror of Phil: “He is becoming increasingly withdrawn and almost a shell of himself.

“He seems down and spends a lot of time in his dressing room. We’re worried about him.”

But one contradicted: “This is a PR disaster totally of his own making. The whole thing beggars belief.”

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

The pair appeared on the show as normal yesterday, despite the allegations.
The pair appeared on the show as normal yesterday, despite the allegations. Picture: ITV

“This Morning’s relationship with its viewers is built on trust, and they have to believe that Holly and Phil’s friendship, and what they’re watching, is real,” another added.

It comes after reports that the daytime show is facing a boycott from some major stars after rumours of the feud emerged.

Two regulars have said they will not return to the show as long as Phillip is there, according to the MailOnline.

Mr Schofield’s statement was allegedly the last straw for Holly, as she wasn’t consulted before it was released.

Read more: This Morning 'facing boycott' from major stars amid Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby feud

The 61-year-old released a statement last week, in what was believed to be a 'last-ditch attempt' to save their relationship.
The 61-year-old released a statement last week, in what was believed to be a 'last-ditch attempt' to save their relationship. Picture: Getty images

Read more: Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield to both present This Morning on Monday, as 'feuding' pair 'put differences aside'

Read more: Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby show united front on This Morning return but stay silent on reports of ‘rift’

Rumours of the feud left channel bosses unsure of whether the pair would return to the screen yesterday, but despite the alleged rift, the duo put on a united front and presented as normal.

Holly Willoughby and her team have not yet commented on the allegations surrounding her and Phil.

A source said: “She is stuck between a rock and hard place. If she comes out to support Phil, she validates a nonsense story. If she stays quiet, she’s disloyal.”

