Revealed: Phillip Schofield's bombshell message to Holly Willoughby amid affair scandal

8 October 2024, 01:46 | Updated: 8 October 2024, 03:15

Phillip Schofield sent a bombshell message to Holly Willoughby
Phillip Schofield sent a bombshell message to Holly Willoughby. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Phillip Schofield's bombshell message to Holly Willoughby during his affair scandal has been revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Schofield was axed from This Morning last May, following an "unwise" affair with a younger male colleague.

Just a day before his removal from the show was made public, the presenter is said to have reached out to his "TV sister" Holly Willoughby.

He accused her of not stepping in to help as the scandal unfolded, according to the Mirror.

The message allegedly said: "You brought me down."

A friend told the publication: "As well as saying she had brought him down, he said he couldn’t believe his TV sister would do this to him."

Read more: Phillip Schofield recounts moment he was 'let go' from This Morning

Read more: Phillip Schofield threatens to expose ex colleagues after claiming he was 'thrown under bus' in affair scandal

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning. Picture: Alamy

Schofield is understood to have asked her for a public show of support such as a statement or picture of them together.

However, his pleas were ignored.

The lack of support meant their time co-hosting together would be over as viewers would no longer believe their on-screen chemistry, the friend claimed.

"He feels it was a simple gesture that might have saved his job and her refusal to do so effectively finished him off," they said.

"Believing in the TV chemistry was the bedrock of the This Morning format."

They went on to say: "Phillip considered her a friend, his TV sister as he called her, and always backed her, even recommending her to do the jungle.

"Her lack of public support was a low blow in his eyes."

Willoughby allegedly told Schofield that she did not want to "feed the narrative".

Schofield was so upset that he complained to two senior TV bosses about her, the friend claimed.

The 62-year-old previously admitted to the secret affair but has strongly denied accusations of grooming.

He addressed the scandal during a three-part series called Cast Away - which also marked his shock return to TV just 16 months after being axed.

The show saw Schofield sent to a tropical island for 10 days with a handful of cameras.

It was intended to allow him to "confront the challenges of total isolation, the forces of nature, and provide the time to battle within his own mind as he explores his own controversial story".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jack Grealish has welcomed his first child with girlfriend Sasha Attwood

Jack Grealish welcomes first child with girlfriend Sasha Attwood and reveals sweet name

Milton has rapidly strengthened to become a Category 5 hurricane

Florida braces for Hurricane Milton as it strengthens into Category 5 storm

Exclusive
Robert Jenrick defended his comments.

Robert Jenrick insists he was 'defending UK special forces' after claim they 'kill rather than capture' terrorists

Survivor Michal Ohana speaks as members of the Jewish community wave electronic candles as they gather at a park in Sydney, Australia

Countries commemorate first anniversary of Hamas attack on Israel

Play Store app icon on smartphone screen

US judge orders Google to open its Android app store to competition

Cissy Houston singing

Cissy Houston, Whitney’s Grammy-winning mother, dies at 91

The pair reportedly broke up a few weeks ago.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori 'headed for divorce' after splitting 'weeks ago'

Election 2024 Trump

Trump suggests migrants who commit murder do so because ‘it’s in their genes’

Tunisia's President Kais Saied waving

Tunisia’s Kais Saied wins second term after cracking down on opposition

Mrs Vardy lost the original case after a judge ruled it was "substantially true" that she had leaked Mrs Rooney's private information

Wagatha Christie dispute returns to court as Rebekah Vardy challenges Coleen Rooney's £1.8m legal costs

Dr Janine Parody and her dog

Vet reprimanded for taking cat home without owner's permission instead of putting it down

Idan Shtivi

Israeli hostage Idan Shtivi confirmed dead a year on from October 7 attack

Mideast War Anniversary Gaza Destruction

US spends record amount on military aid to Israel in last year

A man walks past a crater caused by an Israeli airstrike

Israeli military ‘to launch operations on Lebanon’s southern coast’

Victoria Taylor vanished on September 30.

Police searching for Victoria Taylor reveal new sighting of missing mum as expert divers scour river

Hurricane Milton seen from above

Hurricane Milton strengthens to Category 5 amid Florida evacuation preparations

Latest News

See more Latest News

R Kelly at the Billboard Music Awards in 2000 in Los Angeles

US Supreme Court declines to hear appeal from jailed singer R Kelly

A teenager has been stabbed at Sloane Square Tube station

Boy, 15, rushed to hospital after stabbing at Sloane Square Tube station

Elon Musk wearing a Make America Great Again cap

US Supreme Court will not hear appeal from Musk’s X over warrant in Trump case

Police have advised drivers to avoid the road and find an "alternate" route

Major incident declared after 'school bus' carrying 70 passengers crashes in Northern Ireland
Teachers Fiona Elias and Liz Hopkin, and a student, were stabbed at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman in Ammanford

Girl who stabbed teachers and pupil carried knives to school from age of seven, court hears
People protest on the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel and call for the release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s house, in Jer

War rages on multiple fronts as Israel marks one year since Hamas attack

Ex-Met Police officer David Carrick

Former Met Police officer David Carrick charged with eight sexual offences against two women
1,000 members of staff have lost their jobs in today's deal.

TGI Fridays to close 35 restaurants in deal to save high-street chain - see full list

The asteroid Dimorphos

Spacecraft blasts off to investigate scene of defensive cosmic crash

Tizi Hodson, 70, from Gedney Hill in Lincolnshire originally applied for a job as a motorcycle stunt rider in January 1976

Woman gets reply about dream job application 48 years after sending it

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Helen Holland lost her fight for life after being hit by a police motorbike

Met Police officer charged over death of great-grandmother, 81, hit by motorbike in royal escort through London
Kate Middleton beamed as she met the inspirational young photographer.

Princess Kate returns to royal duties as she meets 'inspirational' young girl battling cancer
Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit