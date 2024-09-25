Phillip Schofield set for TV comeback just 16 months after This Morning scandal

Phillip Schofield is making a shock return to TV. Picture: Channe 5

By Henry Moore

Broadcaster Phillip Schofield is making a shock return to British TV just 16 months after being axed by ITV’s This Morning.

Schofield has filmed a secret project with Channel 5 as he looks to rehabilitate his image.

Called Cast Away, the show will see the 62-year-old marooned on a tropical island for 10 days.

The former ITV star will be seen surviving alone on an island off Madagascar as he opens up about two years which have left his career on the brink.

Writing on social media, Channel 5 said: "A celebrity marooned on an uninhabited tropical island for 10 days is challenged with total isolation, the forces of nature and the battle within his own mind."

A source told the Sun: "Over the past few months Phil has had quite a few offers for various things - but has steadfastly turned them all down.

"This sort of challenge has always appealed to him though and after consulting with friends and family, he decided to go for it. It's all been top secret, and has been an incredibly quick turnaround in order to keep the news quiet.

Phillip Schofield attends the ITV Palooza 2022. Picture: Getty

"After 42 years on telly, Phillip has learnt from some great crews and teams on how to film and tell a story.

"With 10 days to himself, no camera crews or production around, he shot some unbelievably raw footage - some of it makes for tough, emotional viewing.

"But he wanted a chance to share his story, unedited and honest, and let viewers see another side to him.

"Whilst this is a massive coup for Channel 5, and huge for Phillip, he's in no rush to come back to TV full-time yet; he remains very bruised, and is just taking some time now to weigh things up before he makes any major decisions."

Schofield quit his spot on This Morning last year after it was revealed he had an extramarital affair with a man 34 years his junior, who he had worked with on the set of the show.

Friends of Schofield have reportedly been pushing for him to make a TV comeback, although he is said to have reservations, according to The Sun.

One source told the outlet in May: “Since he left This Morning, Phil has been held up by the support of friends like Ant, Dec and Alison Hammond.

“They have all been rallying around him and their support, especially from Dec who is such a good friend, has really helped Phil.

"Some TV executives have been in touch with Phil about a possible return and his friends have told him he should consider it.

“Phil is still shell-shocked by everything that happened last year and is happy at the moment to focus on rebuilding his life with the support of his friends and family.

“Whether he will make a comeback — whether it’s on TV or radio — is still undecided but the offers are there if he wants to pursue them.

“His friends have told him they will support him all the way.”

At the time of the revelation of his affair, Schofield labelled it as "unwise but not illegal." The man in question, who has not been named officially, was hired as a runner on the ITV show aged just 19.

They had first met when Schofield's colleague was aged 15 but only had any "kind of sexual contact" was when the young man was 20.

The affair took place before Schofield publicly came out as gay and while he was still married to his wife, Stephanie Lowe.