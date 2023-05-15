Phillip Schofield 'plans to tough out' feud with Holly Willoughby as he fights for This Morning future

The This Morning pair are feuding. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Phillip Schofield plans to "tough out" the spat between him and This Morning co-star Holly Willoughby.

He has consulted lawyers and a media expert to help him navigate the crisis.

The duo will present Monday's show together after two days of crisis talks at ITV.

But their relationship has crumbled as Phil said they had endured a tough time in recent weeks.

A source claimed Phil believes he can "tough it out, like he has previous controversies, such as queue-gate".

They told The Mirror: "But to be honest, it's out of his hands. If the viewers don't believe in him and Holly, something's got to give - and that will most likely be Phil.

"It's a massive week for them both."

Holly and Phil have fallen apart. Picture: Getty

Phil, 61, has hired Gordon Smart, a former Sun columnist who has occasionally hosted Good Morning Britain, to handle his media relations.

A source told The Sun that the pair will focus on the job despite their private relationship having collapsed.

"Holly and Phil are professionals and they can turn it on like no one else," they said.

"Although behind the scenes their relationship is nothing like it was, they are both dedicated to This Morning and keeping it together for viewers."

The problems are said to have begun when they were criticised for skipping the queue to see the Queen lying in state at Westminster Hall.

Recently, Phil did not appear on the show while his brother Timothy was tried and convicted of sexually abusing a boy, leading the host to disown him.

Phillip Schofield is trying to save his This Morning future. Picture: Getty

Holly Willoughby has told ITV bosses she is willing to present even if Phil leaves. Picture: Getty

Phil released a statement last week describing Holly as his "rock" but admitted "the last few weeks haven't been easy for either of us".

That statement, however, apparently blindsided Holly. ITV bosses are reportedly keen to accommodate her and that has led to speculation over Phil's future on the show.

There are also fears over how convinced fans will be about the pair's chemistry if they try to plough on.

An ITV source said: "This has been going on for some time. Everyone has been talking and now we are all rubbing our hands waiting to see what happens next."