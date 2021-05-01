Photograph of smiling Princess Charlotte released to mark sixth birthday

1 May 2021, 22:33 | Updated: 1 May 2021, 22:47

A photo has been released to mark Princess Charlotte's sixth birthday
A photo has been released to mark Princess Charlotte's sixth birthday. Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A photograph of Princess Charlotte in a floral summer dress has been released to mark her sixth birthday.

Charlotte, who turns six on Sunday, looks happy and relaxed in the picture taken by her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge.

She is pictured outdoors wearing a dark blue short sleeved dress with a pink floral design.

The dress is a £59 design from British children's clothing brand Rachel Riley.

Kensington Palace said the photograph was taken this weekend in Norfolk.

The new image was not shared on the Cambridges' social media accounts after William said they were joining the sporting world for a four-day social media blackout to show that online abuse is not acceptable.

Princess Charlotte turns six on Sunday
Princess Charlotte turns six on Sunday. Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge

The photo's publication comes after the release of a video of Charlotte with her brothers George, seven, and Louis, three, and their parents to mark the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's 10th wedding anniversary on Thursday.

It showed the family enjoying time outdoors at their Norfolk residence Anmer Hall and on sand dunes at a nearby beach.

Charlotte was dressed for cooler weather in the video which showed her playing and toasting a marshmallow on a camp fire.

In 2020, when Charlotte turned five, she was pictured volunteering with her brothers and their parents William and Kate by helping to load a van with food and delivering meals for those in need in Norfolk.

Her full title is Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge.

She was born at the private maternity Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, central London, at 8.34am on May 2 2015, weighing 8lb 3oz.

Kate is a keen amateur photographer and patron of the Royal Photographic Society and her pictures have regularly been released to mark her children's birthdays.

