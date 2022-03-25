William and Kate arrive to another slavery controversy as they touch down in Bahamas

25 March 2022, 09:18 | Updated: 25 March 2022, 09:54

William and Kate are embroiled in more slavery controversy
William and Kate are embroiled in more slavery controversy. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Prince William and Kate have ended up in another row over past royal ties to slavery in their final leg of the Caribbean tour.

Their trips to Belize, Jamaica and now the Bahamas have all been greeted with protests over the slave trade's legacy.

While warmly greeted by dignitaries and the public, the Cambridges have also drawn calls for apologies and reparations by groups across the region.

With the couple now visiting the Bahamas, where the Queen is head of state, a group called the National Reparations Committee said the royals "can no longer ignore the devastation of their heritage".

A letter said: "They and their family of royals and their government must acknowledge that their diverse economy was built on the backs of our ancestors. And then, they must pay.

Read more: Kate and Wills' farewell to Jamaica in Land Rover echoes Queen's trip from bygone era

Read more: William and Kate welcomed to Jamaica despite protests and calls for slavery apology

"We, the children of those victims, owe it to our ancestors to remember. We owe it to our ancestors to demand a reckoning and to demand accountability, healing, and justice.

"The Duke and Duchess may not be compelled to make such a declaration during their visit to our shores. They may not be able at this time to speak on behalf of the Queen and their government. However, they can no longer ignore the devastation of their heritage."

The committee went on: "We, the members of the Bahamas National Reparations Committee (BNRC), recognise that the people of the Bahamas have been left holding the bag for much of the cost of this extravagant trip.

"Why are we footing the bill for the benefit of a regime whose rise to 'greatness' was fuelled by the extinction, enslavement, colonisation, and degradation of the people of this land? Why are we being made to pay again?"

After being forced to cancel a trip to a farm in Belize following protests, and demonstrations at the British High Commission in Jamaica, the Duke of Cambridge spoke about slavery in a speech.

He stopped short of an apology but said: "I want to express my profound sorrow. Slavery was abhorrent.

"And it should never have happened.

"While the pain runs deep, Jamaica continues to forge its future with determination, courage and fortitude."

But he was accused of being tone-deaf when, amid protests over the legacy of slavery and the royals, he was pictured greeting Jamaicans through a wire fence.

The politically tricky trip also saw leading Jamaican politicians, including the prime minister, Andrew Holness, mentioning the prospect of Jamaica doing away with the monarchy and becoming a republic.

