First World War Centenary: The UK's Best Poppy Tributes
8 November 2018, 13:47
As the centenary of the end of World War One approaches this weekend, we take a look at the poignant tributes from around the UK.
From The Tower of London’s spectacular Beyond The Deepening Shadow installation to Edinburgh’s Liberton Kirk, which has been covered in sixteen thousand poppies, the country has come together to commemorate the lives of those lost to WW1.
One of the most striking tributes is open to the public from today until the 18th November.
The Shrouds Of The Somme is an art installation at Stratford's Queen Elizabeth Park, which physically represents each of the 72,396 British Commonwealth servicemen killed at the Battle of the Somme who have no known grave.
A weekend of commemorative events was kick started today with the Duke of Sussex visiting the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey, a memorial garden, which serves as a place where members of the public can plant a symbol in memory of fallen comrades and loved ones.