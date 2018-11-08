First World War Centenary: The UK's Best Poppy Tributes

The Duke of Sussex Visits The Field Of Remembrance At Westminster Abbey, Which Has Been Organised By The Poppy Factory And Held In The Grounds Of Westminster Abbey Since November 1928. Picture: PA

As the centenary of the end of World War One approaches this weekend, we take a look at the poignant tributes from around the UK.

From The Tower of London’s spectacular Beyond The Deepening Shadow installation to Edinburgh’s Liberton Kirk, which has been covered in sixteen thousand poppies, the country has come together to commemorate the lives of those lost to WW1.

One of the most striking tributes is open to the public from today until the 18th November.

The Shrouds Of The Somme is an art installation at Stratford's Queen Elizabeth Park, which physically represents each of the 72,396 British Commonwealth servicemen killed at the Battle of the Somme who have no known grave.

A weekend of commemorative events was kick started today with the Duke of Sussex visiting the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey, a memorial garden, which serves as a place where members of the public can plant a symbol in memory of fallen comrades and loved ones.

Thousands Of Flames In The Dry Moat Of The Tower Of London As Part Of An Installation Called Beyond the Deepening Shadow. Picture: PA

A Sign In Station Road, Aldridge In Walsall Which Has Transformed Itself Into Poppy Road To Honour Local People Who Endured And Lost Their Lives In The First World War. Picture: PA

Canon Nick Fennemore, Chaplain of Winchester Cathedral Looks At The Woollen Poppies Have Been Hung On The Railings Outside The Cathedral In Hampshire To Recall The Poppy Fields Of Flanders. Picture: PA

A woman Takes A Photograph Of An Installation Titled Coming Home By Artist Martin Waters at Hull Minster. Picture: PA

The Names Of 14,000 Local Soldiers Who Lost Their Lives In The First World War Are Projected Onto The Floor Of Exchange Flags, Liverpool. Picture: PA

Chelsea Pensioners Take A Look Around The Workshop During A Visit To The Lady Haig Poppy Factory In Edinburgh. Picture: PA

The Tommy War Memorial In Seaham, County Durham. Picture: PA

The "Shrouds Of The Somme" Installation At The Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park In London. Picture: PA

Weeping Window By Tom Piper and Paul Cummings At The Imperial War Museum, London . Picture: PA

Liberton Kirk, Edinburgh Has Been Decorated With Sixteen Thousand Poppies. Picture: PA