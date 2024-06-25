Exclusive

'Cut-price doctor' physician associates and anaesthesia associates acting illegally in one in eight NHS trusts

25 June 2024, 16:15

A busy hospital with staff busy at work in an accident and emergency ward in a British hospital
A busy hospital with staff busy at work in an accident and emergency ward in a British hospital. Picture: Alamy
Connor Hand

By Connor Hand

Physician associates and anaesthesia associates have been found to have acted illegally in one in eight NHS trusts, LBC has uncovered.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Yesterday, the British Medical Association launched legal action against the General Medical Council (GMC) over the regulation of these roles, neither of which require either a medical degree or postgraduate medical training.

Under the terms of their employment - therefore, physician associates (PAs) and anaesthesia associates (AAs) are not allowed to perform acts which are the preserve of clinicians. On paper, their main duty is to lessen the burden on doctors by helping to manage patients and reduce the demands on their time.

But LBC has found that PAs and AAs have acted beyond their purview in one in eight NHS trusts, attempting to prescribe medication and commission ionising radiation scans - tasks they have no legal right to carry out.

Read more: Plan to pump 10,000 fake doctors into the NHS is insane and dangerous, writes James Perkins

Read more: MPs push forward with plan to fill our NHS with fake doctors, sorry ‘physician associates’. Are they mad?

Caller Eilidh: “I genuinely think that they're slowly trying to replace doctors…”

The data was obtained via Freedom of Information Requests to over 50 NHS trusts.

The findings have been described as “staggeringly high” by the co-founder of Anaesthetists United, Dr Richard Marks, whose organisation has launched complementary legal action against the GMC over the regulation of AAs.

But speaking to LBC, Dr Marks warned that the figures could be “the tip of the iceberg”.

He said: “It’s a staggeringly high figure for one in eight trusts to admit that people in their organisation are acting illegally - and I stress that it is illegal. There are specific laws on prescribing and ordering X-Rays and ionising radiation.

“I think this is the tip of the iceberg, though, because there are so many ways people get around the regulations. In anaesthetics, people are using Patient-Specific Directives, which is a particular way that doctors can prescribe something to be given by someone else, [with] very strict constraints over the dose, repeated dose and timing.

Tom Swarbrick speaks to the Chair of the UK Doctors Association about physician associates

“But it’s being used as a bit of a carte blanche to do whatever the associates want - so I think [LBC’s] figures are just the tip of the iceberg.”

Physician associates were first introduced in 2002 with the objective of reducing the number of hours doctors spend doing non-clinical work.

However, the BMA has claimed that there has been a “dangerous blurring of the lines” between consultants and PAs, with many patients being unable to distinguish whether they are being treated by a doctor.

The union claims this issue will be exacerbated if the GMC becomes responsible for regulating doctors, a change that is due to come into effect in December.

Concerns around the use of PAs and AAs have increased after the deaths of three patients were linked to their use, including Emily Chesterton in November 2022, who was assessed twice by a PA she believed to be a GP. On both occasions the PA failed to identify her breathlessness and leg pains as a blood clot.

Nick Ferrari questions Health Secretary on physician associates

In England, the use of PAs is set to rise considerably in the next decade. Currently, there are around 3,500 employed, though that is set to rise to 10,000 by 2036/37.

Despite the concerns around patient safety, both the Health Secretary, Victoria Atkins, and Shadow Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, have defended their use.

Speaking last week, Mr Streeting said: 'I've been really depressed by the state of the debate and discussion around the future of physician associates.

“Depressed because I think physician associates do have a role to play, and that it would be wrong to throw the baby out with the bathwater and just say, because of some legitimate concerns that doctors have, that we're just going to slam the brakes on or end physician associates in the NHS.

“I've met quite a lot of PAs who are doing really valuable work with their patients and appropriate work.”

A spokesperson for NHS England said: "The NHS has been clear that medical associate professions are not a substitute for doctors but are trained roles to support doctors to do their jobs with appropriate supervision. Last month, the NHS issued guidance on the appropriate deployment of these roles".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Celine Dion's diagnosis was featured as part of Amazon Prime series I Am Celine Dion. Images Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios © Amazon Content Services LLC

Céline Dion shares harrowing footage of ten minute 'crisis' seizure following Stiff Person's Syndrome diagnosis

David Larkin was found while police searched for Jay Slater.

Pictured: British hiker, 51, who was 'rescued' during search for missing Jay Slater as he insists he 'didn't need help'

Sir Keir Starmer has made it his ‘moral mission’ to reduce knife crime

Keir Starmer pledges to ban zombie knives within six months of Labour government

Gavin Plumb is accused of plotting to murder Holly Willoughby

Security guard accused of Holly Willoughby murder plot said he would 'make TV star let him do what he pleased'

Craig Williams said he 'committed an error of judgement, not an offence'. He was dumped by Rishi Sunak along with Laura Saunders (inset)

Candidate at centre of the General Election betting scandal breaks silence after being dropped by Tories

Hungary's Barnabas Varga pictured for the first time after suffering horror head injury against Scotland

Hungary's Barnabas Varga pictured for the first time after suffering horror head injury against Scotland

Govia Thameslink Railway has put the bins in almost 500 men's toilets

Train firm puts sanitary bins in men’s lavatories to combat 'taboo' of incontinence

Princess Anne's husband Sir Tim Laurence has visited her in hospital after she was kicked in the head

Princess Anne's husband gives health update after she was kicked in the head by a horse and given concussion

Jay Slater's employer says 'picture being painted' of British teen is 'just not true' as hunt continues in Tenerife

Jay Slater's employer says 'picture being painted' of British teen is 'just not true' as hunt continues in Tenerife

Japanese emperor and empress meet King Charles and Queen Camilla

Japanese emperor and empress meet with Royals - after Emperor Naruhito studied his life's passion The Thames barrier

Metropolitan Police officers walking a beat on patrol in Fulham, London

Five more Met police officers accused of placing bets on the timing of the election

Princess Anne's husband has visited her in hospital

Princess Anne's husband visits her in hospital after she was hit on the head by a horse and given concussion

The Met Office has issued multiple "very high" warnings for pollen count

'Pollen bomb' to explode over UK - here's how to survive it

Dua Lipa suffered a security scare while rehearsing for her Glastonbury appearance

TikToker breaks into Dua Lipa rehearsals for Glastonbury and makes 'total prat' of themselves in security scare

Crazy Town frontman Shifty Shellshock has died at the age of 49

Crazy Town singer Shifty Shellshock - who was behind huge 2000s hit Butterfly dies at 49

Jay Slater (main) and Tenerife police hin ting for the missing Brit

Jay Slater detectives find different missing Briton while searching Tenerife gorge

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tommy Robinson has been arrested

Tommy Robinson arrested in Canada for immigration offences and stripped of passport

Home Secretary James Cleverly (left) and shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper take part in a live immigration debate on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast at Global Studios in Leicester Square, London. Picture date: Tuesday June 25, 2024.

James Cleverly debates Yvette Cooper on immigration | Watch Again

Home Secretary James Cleverly (left) and shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper take part in a live immigration debate on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Yvette Cooper says Labour will 'work with other countries' on migrant returns despite pledging to axe Rwanda scheme
The Tories have withdrawn support for two candidates being investigated over betting allegations.

Tories withdraw support for candidates caught up in election betting scandal

Yvette Cooper has dismissed claims made by James Cleverley on LBC

Yvette Cooper dismisses claims migrants are sitting in France 'waiting for Labour government'
Yvette Cooper slammed Just Stop Oil as 'pathetic'

Yvette Cooper slams 'pathetic' Just Stop Oil as she brands Stonehenge stunt a 'total disgrace'
James Cleverly and Yvette Cooper clashed on immigration

Labour will open door to 100,000 more migrants, James Cleverly claims, as Yvette Cooper accuses him of lying
James Cleverly and Yvette Cooper on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

Labour won't get rid of 'incredibly expensive' Bibby Stockholm on day one, says Yvette Cooper
Hot weather has hit the UK

Exact date 35C 'pulses' from Europe to boost UK's sweltering heatwave, as temperatures soar
Lord Robertson said it is "total nonsense" that the West provoked Russia into invading Ukraine

Nigel Farage is 'cuddling up to the Kremlin', says ex-Nato boss amid claims West provoked Russia into invading Ukraine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Anne is reportedly unable to remember what happened due to the nature of the injury.

Princess Anne ‘unable to recall exactly what happened’ after being ‘hit by horse’ as she faces several days in hospital
Princess Anne has been injured by a horse

King Charles sends 'fondest love’ to Princess Anne who will ‘quickly bounce back’ after being hit by horse
Princess Anne has been injured by a horse

Princess Anne rushed to hospital with concussion after being kicked in the head by horse on country estate

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit