Pictured: Biker and wife killed in horror crash that left girl, 11, orphaned

Christopher and Janine Barton (l) were killed in the crash. A mum, dad and their two youngest daughters also died (r). Picture: West Yorkshire Police

By StephenRigley

Tributes have been paid to a married couple who died in a crash that left a schoolgirl orphaned when her parents and sisters were killed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Christopher Barton, 56, and Janine Barton, 48, were travelling on a motorbike when they collided with Shannen Morgan, Shane Roller, and sisters Rubie, nine, and Lillie, four.

The pair were both declared dead at the scene of Sunday's crash with the family's Ford Focus on the A61 between Wakefield and Barnsley.

Paying tribute to the couple, who recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary, their son said his parents were a "loving, caring mum and dad who always put me before everything else".

Christopher and Janine Barton. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

Shannen, 30, Shane, 33, and their daughters Rubie and Lillie were all declared dead at the scene.The couple's eldest daughter Poppie, 11, had not joined her family for a day out and was instead at a friend's home at the time.

Today, a family friend said Poppie is to now live with her aunt.

A GoFundMe set up by family friend Paul Hepple to support the child and her future has already raised £260,000 since it was set up yesterday.

Shane Roller and Shannen Morgan. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

Rubie, nine, and four-year Lillie were declared dead at the scene. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

Read More: Orphaned girl, 11, to live with aunt after losing whole family in horror car crash - as fundraiser passes £260,000

Read More: Fundraiser launched to help 11-year-old girl left orphaned after family killed in A61 crash reaches £200k

In an update on Tuesday, Mr Hepple said he was "deeply grateful" for the donations."

The love and support we have received from all of you have been truly overwhelming, and we are deeply grateful."

Regarding the donations, he reassured donors that every penny will go directly to the girl's new guardian, her aunt.

He said her aunt will ensure all funds are used for her well-being, including her living expenses, education, and any counseling she may need.

Additionally, some of the funds may be used for the funeral expenses for the family."Thank you all once again for your incredible generosity and support," he added.

To donate to the GoFundme page visit this link