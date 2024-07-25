Pictured: Boy, 15, stabbed to death in 'botched robbery' outside school in Hackney

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a teenager of the same age who was stabbed to death in east London. Picture: Alamy/TikTok

By Emma Soteriou

A 15-year-old boy stabbed to death in a 'botched robbery' outside a school in Hackney has been identified.

Police were called to Stellman Close in Hackney at about 4pm on Tuesday after reports of a stabbing.

Officers found Pharrell Garcia collapsed on the ground near Benthal Primary School with fatal stab wounds. He died at the scene.

He is understood to have been picking his little sister up from school when the incident happened.

Pharrell had been visiting a friend and was about to leave on a Lime bike when someone "tried to rob him", two friends from his school told the Mail.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Pharrell's family are "understandably heartbroken", said Met Police Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, who is in charge of policing in Hackney.

The incident happened in a busy area during the day, and the suspect is believed to have run away, Scotland Yard said.

People lay flowers near to the scene in Stellman Close. Picture: Alamy

During a press conference near the scene on Wednesday, Mr Conway said: "Tragically, a 15-year-old boy lost his life yesterday after he was stabbed here in Hackney.

"We have informed the boy's family, who are understandably heartbroken. Specially-trained officers are supporting them at this unimaginably difficult time.

"Last night, our detectives worked around the clock to start to piece together what happened and, as a result of those inquiries, we have arrested a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of murder.

"He remains in custody for questioning."

Mr Conway added: "I know the community will be searching for answers today and will be shocked and angry at this tragic loss of life.

"I want them to know that we will do everything in our power to provide those answers and bring those responsible to justice.

"Our investigation continues at pace today, with officers conducting house-to-house inquiries, reviewing hours of CCTV, and speaking to witnesses.

"Local people can also expect to see a higher police presence in the area over the coming days as our inquiries continue."