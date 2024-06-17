Pictured: Boy, 16, crushed by 30ft tree just a day after finishing final GCSE exam - as three arrested

The teen was helping cut the tree down as a summer job. Picture: GoFundMe

By Emma Soteriou

A 16-year-old boy who was killed after being crushed by a 30ft tree had just finished his GCSE exams.

The teenager, named locally as Kamil Hubert, is said to have been helping cut the tree down as part of a summer job.

Police were called to Rotherham Baulk, Carlton-in-Lindrick, at 11.21am on Saturday following reports that he was seriously injured.

But the 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men, aged 28 and 31, have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

A 28-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All three remain in police custody.

Detective Inspector Simon Harrison, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a tragic incident and my thoughts are with the boy’s family. They have asked for privacy at this most difficult time.

“The family are being supported by specially-trained officers as we continue to investigate exactly what happened.

“Our inquiries remain ongoing, and we are appealing for anyone with information, including witnesses and anyone who may have captured CCTV, doorbell camera or dashcam footage, to please get in contact with us.”

A fundraiser has since been set up to pay for Kamil's funeral, with over £5,000 having been raised.

His mother said in a Facebook post: "I will be very grateful for any help for my son. Please share the fundraiser and help us in this difficult time."

Anyone with information should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 229 of 15 June 2024, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.