Pictured: British student, 19, who died after falling from Ibiza hotel balcony

21 August 2024, 20:46

Emma Ramsay, 19
Emma Ramsay, 19. Picture: Instagram

By Henry Moore

A 19-year-old student who died after falling from a sixth-floor balcony in Ibiza has been pictured for the first time.

Scottish law student Emma Ramsay was on Holiday with friends on the party Island when she fell from a balcony at the Hotel Vibra District at around 3am on Tuesday.

The teenager, from Hamilton, was declared dead at the scene.

Ramsay had been enjoying a night out with friends before the tragic incident occurred, social media posts show.

Tributes have poured in following confirmation of the University student’s death, including from St John Ogilvie High School, where she had been head girl.

Headteacher Lorna Lawson said: “We are shocked and saddened at the heartbreaking news of the sudden passing of our former Head Girl, Emma Ramsay.

“Emma was an incredibly kind, hardworking, bright and talented pupil who contributed a great deal to our school community.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. Emma will be missed and will forever hold a special place in our school.”

Emma was declared dead at the scene
Emma was declared dead at the scene. Picture: Instagram

Friends have flooded social media with tributes to the 19-year-old, hailing her as the “purest, most beautiful soul.”

Pal Paris Mcgoldrick wrote: “I don't even know where to begin with how perfect our Emma was. I loved everything about you and I forever will.

“Heaven just gained the most beautiful angel they will ever get and I'm forever grateful to call you my friend. I will forever cherish the moments we shared together, Em.

“I love you forever my girl, you will never be forgotten.”

Kimberly Barrie added: “Rest in peace my girl. Emma Ramsay, thank you for allowing me to get to know the purest and most beautiful soul. I love you forever.”

Another friend wrote: “Our Beautiful Angel. I’ll be forever grateful that I get to call you my friend. You’ll be forever young my girl, never goodbye just a see you later.

The Foreign Office has confirmed it is supporting Ramsay’s family following Tuesday’s tragic incident.

A spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British woman who has died in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities.”

