Pictured: Family killed in 'bloodbath' stabbing in London that left four dead

26 April 2022, 00:22 | Updated: 26 April 2022, 00:25

The four victims of a a horror quadruple stabbing in London have been named
The four victims of a a horror quadruple stabbing in London have been named. Picture: Facebook

By Megan Hinton

The four victims of a horror quadruple stabbing in London have been named, as police continue to question a man in his 20s on suspicion of murder.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, her daughter Tanysha Drummonds, and her granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, have been named locally as the victims of the attack in South East London.

Dolet Hill was described as a "loving and generous" grandmother by her niece Venecia Reid.

Whilst a friend of Ms Hill's other daughter, Tracey Henry, told the Daily Mail: "Tracey is absolutely devastated right now, she can't talk to anyone. She's lost four members of her family.

"Why it happened we just don't know. It's a really bad time for us all."

Ms Reid, who was visibly upset, told reporters: "She was very loving, very kind, very generous.

"She worked very hard in this country to support her two girls and her two grandkids.

"She does not deserve this."

The family are believed to be Jamaican, according to Ms Reid.

A man in his late 20s was arrested on suspicion of murder and was taken to a south London police station, where he is still in custody.

Police officers in forensic suits enter a house in Bermondsey, south-east London after three women and a man were stabbed to death
Police officers in forensic suits enter a house in Bermondsey, south-east London after three women and a man were stabbed to death. Picture: Alamy

In an update on Monday, Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove said: "In the early hours of this morning, following a call from neighbours, officers forced entry to a house in Delaford Road, SE16.

"Inside the house they made a dreadful discovery of four people who had been stabbed.

"Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics, all four people were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"I can confirm that the deceased were three women, believed to be aged in their mid-60s, 40s and 20s, and one man, believed to be aged in his mid-50s.

"I want to offer my heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of all those concerned.

"A man in his late 20s was arrested at the address on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody and, at this early stage, we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

"We believe that all those involved may have been known to each other."

Adding: "Such terrible events are rare, but I know that will not diminish the shock that will be felt across London and the wider country. I assure you, this investigation will leave no stone unturned in discovering the facts."

Local MP Harriet Harman described the fatal stabbing of four people in Bermondsey as a "terrible tragedy".

The MP for Camberwell and Peckham told reporters at the scene: "Tragically four people have been killed and that is shocking to happen anywhere but especially in this very peaceful, quiet, very settled community here.

"The police have arrested someone, but it's really important still that people give information, any information they've got to the police so that whoever committed this horrific crime can be brought to justice".

Asked about the victims, Ms Harman said: "I don't really want to say anything more than the police are actually saying.

"The police will be giving information and are obviously conducting the investigation with all the forensics here as we speak.

"But it's a terrible tragedy and our thoughts are with the family and friends of those who've tragically had their lives cut short".

A pensioner whose house overlooks the scene said: "There were loads of police and paramedics working on the victims outside. It looked like a bloodbath - a scene of carnage."

Anyone who has information about this incident should contact police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC, quoting CAD 406/25APR. Or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

