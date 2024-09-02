Pictured: Father and three children found dead inside house in Surrey - as police refer themselves to watchdog

Piotr Swiderski and his children. Picture: Facebook

By Emma Soteriou

A father and his three children found dead at a house in Surrey have been pictured.

Piotr Swiderski and his three children were discovered by police at a house in Bremer Road, Staines-upon-Thames, at around 1.15pm on Saturday.

The children - all under the age of four - and Mr Swiderski were all related, Surrey Police confirmed.

Neighbours said they believed the family was Polish.

The mother and next of kin are aware and being supported by specialist officers, police said.

They added that they are not looking for anyone else in connection to the incident.

Police discovered their bodies at around 1.15pm on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

Detectives have referred themselves to the police watchdog over previous contact they had with the family.

An investigation is being carried out to establish the circumstances of their deaths, though Surrey Police believes it was an isolated incident with no third-party involvement.

Surrey Police believes it was an isolated incident with no third-party involvement. Picture: Alamy

A floral tribute left outside the house read: "Rest in peace little ones.

"We will always think of you."

DCI Gareth Hicks who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a truly tragic incident and a thorough investigation is underway to establish exactly what happened.

"We would like to thank the local community for their support and understanding whilst we have been conducting our enquiries.

"We can also now update that whilst Bremer Road was closed for a significant amount of time yesterday, it has now fully re-opened and there will continue to be a police presence in the area for the foreseeable.”

Police in Bremer Road, Staines-Upon-Thames near a property where three children and a man were found dead. Picture: Alamy

Chief Inspector Lucy Sanders said: "This is a tragic loss of life in our community and we are working to establish exactly what has occurred.

"There is currently a significant police presence at the location, and in the surrounding area, and we would like to thank local residents for their patience and understanding whilst we conduct our investigation."

An IOPC spokesperson said: "We have been notified by Surrey Police about the tragic incident in Spelthorne today.

"We will be assessing a referral from the force to decide whether any action is required by the IOPC."