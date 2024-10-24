Pictured: King Charles drinks narcotic kava and is gifted whole pig in traditional Samoan welcoming ceremony

King Charles visits Samao. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

King Charles was gifted an entire pig, took part in a kava-drinking ceremony and was named “high chief” as he took part in a traditional Samoan welcoming ceremony.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The King and Queen are in Samoa this week for the next leg of their royal tour as well as heading a summit of Commonwealth leaders.

After landing on Wednesday night, Charles and Camilla began their three-day tour of the Pacific island with spectacular fanfare.

Donning a white safari-style suit, the King sat in a carved timber longhouse and took part in a ceremony which saw him drink mildly narcotic kava brew.

Locally known as “ava”, the drink plays a key role in Samoan culture.

Charles was presented with the drink by a group of shirtless men in traditional dress.

King Charles III And Queen Camilla Visit Samoa. Picture: Getty

As he lifted the beverage to his lips, Charles said: “May God bless this ava.”

The ceremony was held at the National University of Samoa, in a falesamoa, a large open-air covered hall made from huge timbers and guarded by a ring of malosi ole nuu, bare-chested orators armed with sticks of their office and wearing sarongs and garlands.

At the end of the ceremony, a garland of dried fruit from the pandanus tree was placed around the King's neck while the Queen had a floral garland, and they were presented with an array of gifts from finely woven mats to the pig carcass.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla pose with a local traditional cricket team members during his Samoa Cultural Village. Picture: Getty

The ceremony comes ahead of a meeting of Commonwealth leaders on the Island, with attendees including British PM Sir Keir Starmer.

The UK has faced calls from Commonwealth leaders to begin paying reparations to nations impacted by British colonialism and the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

King Charles avoids the rain Samoa. Picture: Getty

Britain profited massively from the chattel slavery and, despite playing a role in ending it, has yet to pay back the descendants of its victims.

Labour has rejected suggestions that reparations could be discussed at the summit.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that the Prime Minister had been "absolutely clear" that the government is "not planning to play reparations".

The three candidates vying to be named the next secretary-general of the 56-nation Commonwealth have signalled support for the payouts.

King Charles III drinks 'ava'. Picture: Alamy

Estimates for the amount that Britain could theoretically 'owe' countries affected by slavery ranges from £205 billion to around £19 trillion, several times more than the UK's GDP.

Starmer also earlier ruled out discussion of reparations at the Commonwealth summit in Samoa on Thursday, insisting he wanted to look forwards, not backwards.

But the topic of reparations is likely to be on the agenda, no matter what the British government think, with Commonwealth nation leaders agreeing a deal to conduct further research and begin a “meaningful conversation” about the payments.