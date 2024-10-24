Pictured: King Charles drinks narcotic kava and is gifted whole pig in traditional Samoan welcoming ceremony

24 October 2024, 10:25

King Charles visits Samao
King Charles visits Samao. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

King Charles was gifted an entire pig, took part in a kava-drinking ceremony and was named “high chief” as he took part in a traditional Samoan welcoming ceremony.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The King and Queen are in Samoa this week for the next leg of their royal tour as well as heading a summit of Commonwealth leaders.

After landing on Wednesday night, Charles and Camilla began their three-day tour of the Pacific island with spectacular fanfare.

Donning a white safari-style suit, the King sat in a carved timber longhouse and took part in a ceremony which saw him drink mildly narcotic kava brew.

Locally known as “ava”, the drink plays a key role in Samoan culture.

Charles was presented with the drink by a group of shirtless men in traditional dress.

King Charles III And Queen Camilla Visit Samoa
King Charles III And Queen Camilla Visit Samoa. Picture: Getty

As he lifted the beverage to his lips, Charles said: “May God bless this ava.”

The ceremony was held at the National University of Samoa, in a falesamoa, a large open-air covered hall made from huge timbers and guarded by a ring of malosi ole nuu, bare-chested orators armed with sticks of their office and wearing sarongs and garlands.

At the end of the ceremony, a garland of dried fruit from the pandanus tree was placed around the King's neck while the Queen had a floral garland, and they were presented with an array of gifts from finely woven mats to the pig carcass.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla pose with a local traditional cricket team members during his Samoa Cultural Village
King Charles III and Queen Camilla pose with a local traditional cricket team members during his Samoa Cultural Village. Picture: Getty

The ceremony comes ahead of a meeting of Commonwealth leaders on the Island, with attendees including British PM Sir Keir Starmer.

The UK has faced calls from Commonwealth leaders to begin paying reparations to nations impacted by British colonialism and the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

King Charles avoids the rain Samoa
King Charles avoids the rain Samoa. Picture: Getty

Britain profited massively from the chattel slavery and, despite playing a role in ending it, has yet to pay back the descendants of its victims.

Labour has rejected suggestions that reparations could be discussed at the summit.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that the Prime Minister had been "absolutely clear" that the government is "not planning to play reparations".

The three candidates vying to be named the next secretary-general of the 56-nation Commonwealth have signalled support for the payouts.

King Charles III drinks 'ava'
King Charles III drinks 'ava'. Picture: Alamy

Estimates for the amount that Britain could theoretically 'owe' countries affected by slavery ranges from £205 billion to around £19 trillion, several times more than the UK's GDP.

Starmer also earlier ruled out discussion of reparations at the Commonwealth summit in Samoa on Thursday, insisting he wanted to look forwards, not backwards.

But the topic of reparations is likely to be on the agenda, no matter what the British government think, with Commonwealth nation leaders agreeing a deal to conduct further research and begin a “meaningful conversation” about the payments.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage urges every Conservative councillor facing re-election to defect to Reform with 'lifeline' offer

Infected blood campaigners meeting in Parliament Square ahead of the publication of the report into the scandal

Bereaved families of Infected Blood Scandal can now apply for £100,000 compensation payments

Exclusive
Keir Starmer and Lisa Nandy have rejected calls for Britain to pay reparations for slavery

Ministers reject calls for slavery reparations as Starmer heads for crunch talks with Commonwealth leaders

Dog walker forced into car and raped before escaping - as police release CCTV in the hunt for attackers

Woman forced into car and raped by two men before escaping - as police release CCTV in the hunt for her attackers

Sewell Setzer III and his mother

Boy, 14, killed himself after becoming obsessed with 'Game of Thrones' A.I chatbot

Charles wants to convert a site within Balmoral into a wedding venue

Have your own 'royal wedding'! King Charles wants people to be able to get married at Balmoral

Exclusive
The government has introduced its football governance bill.

'We're on the same side': Minister denies feud with Premier League over Football Governance Bill

Martine McCutcheon

Love Actually star Martine McCutcheon opens up about shock health diagnosis as she admits she was 'in denial'

Rhiannon Skye Whyte was stabbed to death in Walsall

'Most loved' woman stabbed to death outside train station in Walsall, as family pay tribute and suspect charged

Tarzan actor Ron Ely has died aged 86

Tarzan actor Ron Ely dies aged 86, as daughter confirms death with emotional tribute

Nuria Sajjad (left), 8, has been confirmed as the second victim of Thursday's horror crash in Wimbledon - days after Selena Lau (right), 8, also lost her life in the tragedy

Investigation into fatal Wimbledon school crash 'to re-open' after first probe left driver facing no charges

Sara Sharif, 10, was found dead in a bunk bed at her home in Woking, Surrey

Neighbour of Sara Sharif had 'door slammed in face' by stepmother after 'constant screaming and crying'

U.S. President Joe Biden Meets With European Leaders In Berlin

Starmer says slavery reparations 'not on the agenda' ahead of Commonwealth summit

v

Disposable vapes to be banned across the UK by next summer to prevent addiction among children

Labour Party Conference 2024 - Day Two

Rachel Reeves promises first Budget will be economic 'reset' for UK

Knockout Chaos - Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou: Fight Night

Tyson Fury reveals wife Paris had miscarriage night before losing world heavyweight title in Usyk fight

Latest News

See more Latest News

A train still on the tracks the day after the crash

Passenger killed after trains collided in rural Wales named

Detectives investigating the deaths of three people at a care home in Swanage, Dorset, have made an arrest

Woman, 60, arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after three die at Dorset care home

Charge drivers per mile, says Tony Blair's think tank

Pay-per-mile car tax must be introduced in upcoming Budget, Tony Blair's think tank urges Rachel Reeves
Adam Richman New York Premiere of 'The Sitter' at Chelsea Clearview Cinema - Arrivals New York City, USA - 06.12.11

Man vs Food presenter Adam Richman offers reward after crew robbed in London while filming new TV show
BRITAIN-POLICE

Met officer sacked over offensive tweets about Jewish people, non-Muslims and 9/11

Jeremy Corbyn and Diane Abbott have been asked to apologise after backing Chris Kaba

Jeremy Corbyn and Diane Abbott face calls to apologise for backing Chris Kaba as Greenwich University deletes tribute
Geoff Capes' family announced the athlete's death at the age of 75

British shot put record holder and twice world's strongest man Geoff Capes dies aged 75

Three people have died and seven people have been taken to hospital

Carbon monoxide poisoning killed three people at Dorset care home, police believe - as seven more in hospital
CCTV images of Daniel Khalife shown in court

CCTV footage shows ex-soldier Daniel Khalife change clothes in McDonald's after 'prison escape'
Liam and Kate planned to marry within the year.

Liam Payne's girlfriend reveals they planned to get married next year in heartbreaking tribute

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Tina Brown slammed Meghan’s media strategy saying “all of her ideas are total crap”

'All her ideas are total crap': Ex-Vanity Fair editor slams Meghan Markle in scathing rant

A statue of Queen Victoria in Sydney has been vandalised.

Queen Victoria statue vandalised with red paint in Australia amid Charles visit

Protester Wayne Wharton was arrested

Aboriginal Australian protester arrested in Sydney during Charles and Camilla's tour after shouting 'he's not my King'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News