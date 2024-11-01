Pictured: Public schoolboy, 17, who attacked sleeping students and teacher with hammers he kept 'for zombie apocalypse'

1 November 2024, 15:48

Claw hammer-wielding public schoolboy who attacked sleeping students and teacher handed life sentence
Claw hammer-wielding public schoolboy who attacked sleeping students and teacher handed life sentence. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A public schoolboy who attacked two sleeping students and a teacher with hammers at a boarding school has been identified.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Thomas Wei Huang, 17, was publicly identified after a High Court judge lifted an order preventing his naming.

Huang, who is from Malaysia, was jailed for life last month after being convicted of three counts of attempted murder following the incident at Blundell's School in Devon last year.

The boy, who was 16 at the time, was wearing just his boxer shorts and used weapons he had collected to prepare for a zombie apocalypse.

He admitted assaulting the two boys and the housemaster at the school, saying he was not guilty of attempted murder by reason of insanity because of sleepwalking.

However, the jury rejected this and found him guilty at Exeter Crown Court of three counts of attempted murder.

Read more: 'Jealous' teen stalker jailed for life after stabbing to death 15-year-old ex-girlfriend after she dumped him

Read more: Mum of murdered teen Holly Newton says CCTV was like 'horror movie' as ex-boyfriend jailed for her murder

Thomas Huang
Thomas Huang. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

At his sentencing last month, Mrs Justice Cutts said experts were unable to say how long the defendant would pose a risk to the public .

She imposed a sentence of detention for life with a minimum term of 12 years.

"You planned your offences and used hammers you had bought as weapons," she said.

"You knew full well if you hit the boys multiple times with the hammers they would die.

"You are an intelligent boy and I am satisfied you knew the difference between right and wrong.

"In my view there remains a significant risk that you could behave in this way again. I consider that you pose a high level of danger to the public because of the nature of your offences."

Mrs Justice Cutts lifted the reporting restriction preventing the teenager being identified at the hearing.

But lawyers representing Huang indicated they wished to appeal and Mrs Justice Cutts ordered a stay on her ruling.

A court official later confirmed no appeal would be made and the judge lifted the stay.

Ondaatje Hall, Blundell's School, Tiverton
Ondaatje Hall, Blundell's School, Tiverton. Picture: Alamy

Huang had armed himself with three claw hammers and waited for the two boys to be asleep before attacking them in June last year.

The two pupils had been sleeping in cabin-style beds in one of the co-ed school's boarding houses when he climbed up and attacked them shortly before 1am.

Housemaster Henry Roffe-Silvester, who was asleep in his own quarters, was woken by noises coming from the boarding house and went to investigate.

When he entered the bedroom where the attack had happened, he saw a silhouetted figure standing in the room, who then turned towards him and repeatedly struck him over the head with a hammer.

Another student heard the housemaster shouting and swearing as he fled the bedroom and dialled 999 - believing there was an intruder.

The two boys were discovered in their beds a few minutes later.

They suffered skull fractures and injuries to their ribs, spleen, a punctured lung and internal bleeding.

Both boys are living with the "long-term consequences" of the attack but have no memory of the incident, the court heard.

One boy suffered permanent brain damage.

Mr Roffe-Silvester received six blows to his head but made a full recovery.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Emergency and rescue personnel work at the site where a concrete outdoor roof of a train station collapsed in the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad

Train station canopy collapses in Serbia, killing 8 people in horror accident, with more victims still trapped in rubble

The passengers was fined £48 despite their bag fitting.

Air passenger shames easyJet on TikTok after he was charged £48 for carry-on bag that fit perfectly into size checker

Gabriel Silvera and Dragos Carabineanu

Thug kills father with one punch after being asked for a cigarette outside Tube station

File photo dated 26/07/24 of Ben Stokes. Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, England’s Test and limited-overs captains respectively, have each signed new two-year central contracts. Issue date: Thursday October 31, 2024.

Man arrested after home of England cricket captain Ben Stokes raided by masked burglars

Claw hammer-wielding public schoolboy who attacked sleeping students and teacher handed life sentence

Hammer-wielding public schoolboy who attacked two sleeping students and a teacher named

Tube strikes have been called off

Tube strikes called off after significantly improved pay offer, union announces

Two people look out over an area affected by floods in Chiva, Spain

More than 200 confirmed dead in 'devastating' flash floods as red rain alert issued for Spanish region

Ruben Amorim has been confirmed as Manchester United's new head coach

Manchester United appoint Ruben Amorim as new head coach after sacking of Erik ten Hag

Holly Newton

Mum of murdered teen Holly Newton says CCTV was like 'horror movie' as ex-boyfriend jailed for her murder

Logan Macphail has been jailed for life for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Holly Newton

'Jealous' teen stalker jailed for life after stabbing to death 15-year-old ex-girlfriend after she dumped him

Jose 28

Tributes pour in for former Valencia footballer, 28, killed in Spanish flash floods - as up to 400 feared dead

Global announces its most extensive coverage for the US election

Global announces its most extensive US election coverage ever

At least two people have died and six injured when a gunman opened fire on Halloween party-goers in Orlando

Two dead and six injured as gunman opens fire in Halloween horror shooting in Orlando

Tube fares are set to rise next year

Misery for Londoners as Starmer orders Sadiq Khan to hike Tube and rail fares next year as part of funding deal

Vanessa Feltz extends her popular LBC Saturday show with new Sunday programme

Vanessa Feltz extends her popular LBC Saturday show with new Sunday programme

The family of Sara Sharif in Heathrow Airport hours before her body was found

CCTV images capture family of murdered schoolgirl Sara Sharif in airport hours before she was found dead at home

Latest News

See more Latest News

A city in England is looking at banning cyclists from pedestrian areas in the centre

City centre bike ban proposed to stop ‘anti-social’ cyclists - in move to protect pedestrians
David Goldstone in 2016

Labour's new 'Value for Money Tsar' to be paid £50,000 for working one day a week

Feargal Sharkey.

LBC and Feargal Sharkey uncover pollution three times above 'excessive' levels in Britain's rivers
Jennifer Lopez speaks ahead of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at a campaign rally

Jennifer Lopez launches scathing tirade against Trump after Puerto Rico labelled ‘floating pile of garbage’ at rally
This year's Budget increased state spending by almost £70 billion per year

Chancellor seeks to calm markets after Budget borrowing spree sparks jitters

Yulia Skripal was poisoned with nerve agent Novichok

Doctor 'gobsmacked' after Yulia Skripal woke up after Novichok poisoning, inquiry hears

Children Screen Time Rockets

Online grooming crimes reach record levels in UK - with more than 7,000 offences recorded over last year
c

Charli XCX’s ‘Brat’ crowned word of the year by Collins dictionary

Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Angela Rayner arrives in Downing Street

Deputy PM Angela Rayner accepted over £3,000 worth of free clothes from Lord Alli

Hundreds gathered in Dublin for a fake Halloween parade

Halloween chaos as hundreds flock to Dublin city centre for fake parade advertised online

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William is appearing in a documentary about homelessness

Prince William and Big Issue founder vow to end 'failed thinking on homelessness' in new video
King Charles will return to full royal duties next year after his cancer diagnosis - with overseas trips set for the spring.

King to return to full duties after cancer diagnosis - with royal tours set to be signed off for next year
Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles close friend Ian Farquhar died after becoming 'trapped between his bed and a wall' while drunk, inquest hears

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News