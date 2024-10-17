Pictured: Seven-year-old boy who died in Newcastle house explosion named locally as 'lovely lad' Archie York

Pictured: Seven-year-old boy who died in Newcastle house explosion named as Archie York. Picture: Alamy / Family Handout

By Danielle de Wolfe

A seven-year-old boy who died in a house explosion in Newcastle has been named locally as Archie York.

The youngster died after an explosion ripped through the terraced house on Violet Close, in the Benwell and Elswick area of the city, shortly before 1am on Wednesday.

It comes as a second body was recovered on Thursday following the explosion, which destroyed a residential building.

The man is believed to be in his 30s, and was found amongst the rubble.

Described by locals as a "lovely lad", the youngster was caught up in the blast, which happened at about 00:45 BST on Wednesday morning.

The explosion destroyed six flats, leaving much of the property smouldering in the hours that followed.

Supt Darren Adams, from Northumbria Police, said: "Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the two people who have tragically lost their lives.

Six people - five adults and a child - were taken to hospital, with all but one having now been discharged. Picture: Alamy

"Specialist officers are supporting their loved ones and we would urge everyone to respect their privacy at this time."

Six people - five adults and a child - were taken to hospital, with all but one having now been discharged.

A family friend of some of the victims said there had been a "devastating explosion".

Andy Riches, a safety steward at Newcastle United, has set up an online fundraiser in aid of the occupants of one of the homes affected.

A joint investigation by emergency services and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) into what caused the house explosion is now underway.

Superintendent Darren Adams, of Northumbria Police, speaks to the media in Benwell, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, after a seven-year-old boy died in a large explosion.Picture date: Wednesday October 16, 2024. Picture: Alamy

A spokesman for North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called to an incident in the Elswick area of Newcastle at 12.45am today.

"We dispatched four paramedic crews, four crews from our hazardous area response team (Hart), a doctor, a specialist paramedic, a clinical team leader, a duty officer and a tactical adviser to the scene.

"We treated and conveyed four patients - three adults and one child - to hospital for further treatment."

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service tweeted in the early hours of Wednesday morning: "We currently have several firefighting appliances in attendance at a large-scale incident in Violet Close, Newcastle.

"Please avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed until further notice."