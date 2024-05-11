Pictured: Stunning Northern Lights visible across the country due to ‘huge solar storm’

Norfolk, near Kings Lynn. Picture: LBC

By Georgina Greer and Kieran Kelly

Brits have reported stunning sightings of the Northern Lights from their windows tonight, sparked by a ‘huge solar storm’.

Sightings of the spectacular light display, known as an aurora, have been reported up and down the country, including in Scotland, Essex, Norfolk, Surrey, and Kent.

The rare phenomenon is visible due to the a huge geomagnetic storm, the first of its kind to hit Earth in around two decades.

Scientists have warned the storm is expected to be so strong that it disrupts power grids, mobile phone networks and GPS satellites in the US.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said on Friday there was a good chance for the Northern Lights to be seen.

He said: "Although the shorter nights will limit the visibility window, there's a good chance to see the aurora, particularly on Friday night and especially in Scotland, Ireland and parts of northern England and Wales.

"There could even be visibility further south if you have the right equipment.

"Those conditions could continue on Saturday night but we still have to work out some details on where exactly that will be."

Mr Dixon said the combination of clear skies and enhanced activity from the sun reaching Earth would improve the chances of seeing the display.

Northern Lights in Norfolk. Picture: LBC

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued a rare severe geomagnetic storm warning when a solar outburst reached Earth on Friday afternoon, hours sooner than anticipated.

The effects are due to last through the weekend and possibly into next week.

The rare phenomenon comes to the UK. Picture: Met Office

Northern Lights in Norfolk. Picture: LBC

"For most people here on planet Earth, they won't have to do anything," said Rob Steenburgh, a scientist with the NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Centre.

While people won't have to do anything, plenty of excited Brits have rushed to their windows to take stunning pictures of the displays.