Pictured: Woman, 22, killed in Christmas Day crash after car flees police stop

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and information following a fatal collision on Christmas Day in Edgware. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Will Taylor

Police have released a photo of the victim of a Christmas Day car crash as suspects tried to flee from officers.

Maria Carolina Do Nascimento Migel died just before 4am when a car crashed into the one she was travelling in on Hendon Way.

Police had tried to pull a car over on the road just a short time earlier, but the car drove off and smashed into Maria’s. Police said there was no pursuit.

The occupants got out and fled on foot. Maria was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver suffered a head injury, though it is not serious.

Police are still appealing for witnesses and information, having arrested two men on the same day.

A 29-year-old and a 21-year-old were held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene.

Two days later, on December 27, a 32-year-old man was arrested for the same reasons. All three were bailed as the investigation takes place.

The incident has been referred to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which is routine.

Anyone with information should call 10 or tweet @MetCC using reference CAD933/25Dec.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.