Pictured: Woman, 66, stabbed to death in Edgware after thief 'tried to steal her bag'

Anita Mukhey. Picture: Met Police

By Emma Soteriou

A 66-year-old woman who was stabbed to death in Edgware has been identified by police.

Anita Mukhey died after being stabbed in Burnt Oak Broadway, near the junction of Limesdale Gardens, in Edgware on Thursday.

A statement from her family said: “Anita Mukhey, 66 years old, was a married mother and grandmother devoted to her family, who also worked part-time in the NHS as a Medical Secretary.

“The family ask for privacy at this difficult time.”

Jalal Debella, 22, appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court in north-west London on Saturday, charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Debella was ordered to next appear from custody for a preliminary hearing at the Old Bailey on Tuesday. No pleas were entered.

Paramedics in the street in Edgware where a woman was stabbed to death. Picture: LBC

Police were called at around 11.50am on Thursday and the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance also attended the scene.

Ms Mukhey was treated for knife wounds but died at the scene.

One witness who worked at the salon opposite, told MailOnline that she was attacked after she tried to resist being robbed.

Jess Bloom, 24, said: “It happened at the bus stop and the woman ended up in the middle of the road.

“The guy was trying to get her handbag but she said no and fought back. I saw her pull the handbag twice. He pulled her into the road and stabbed her three times.

“She was covered in blood and his hand was red. He ran off and everyone ran to the woman to help her. I heard the scream.”

Another witness said: “There was a lot of blood, too much blood. I heard a lot of shouting, I did not know what. Then I heard the woman say: 'Help me, help me.' It was in a high-pitched voice.

“People started shouting: 'Stop! Stop!' at the boys. They ran away.”