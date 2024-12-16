Pictured: Woman killed in London ‘church wake drive-by’ as hunt for gunman continues

Michelle Sadio, 46, was shot dead. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Asher McShane

Police hunting a gunman who opened fire on mourners outside a church in northwest London have identified the woman who was shot dead at the scene.

Michelle Sadio, 46, died after being shot outside a church on Gifford Road, NW10.

Two men both in their 30s were injured in the shooting.

Police at the scene of the fatal shooting in Brent. Picture: Alamy

One remains in critical condition.

Police were called at around 9.15pm on Saturday night to Gifford Road, Brent

A local resident, who did not want to give his name, was in a nearby church when he heard about the shooting.

He said: "I looked outside and it was pandemonium."

A woman who lives in the road said her daughter had come home just 10 minutes before the shooting.

Residents said there was 'pandemonium' as the gunman opened fire. Picture: Alamy

The woman added the female victim did not live in the area.

She said: "My daughter came though the door 10 minutes before it happened.

"My son thought there were fireworks, then I heard my neighbour screaming and I realised there was a shooting.

"It's crazy, it's sad. It's scary, it does not feel safe.

"I've lived here since 2008 and I've never heard anything like this before."

Forensics officers at the scene of the shooting. Picture: Alamy

A neighbour, who lives in the road and did not want to be named, said: "We heard the shooting sound and we thought it was fireworks, we didn't expect there would be a gun here.

"People came out of the church, they were at a wake and they saw the bodies on the ground.

"I heard a lot of crying and screaming."

Another neighbour, who asked not to be named, said they heard five gun shots in quick succession on Saturday night.

A cordon was in place at the junction of Gifford Road and Creukhorne Road on Sunday morning with several uniformed and forensic officers posted at the scene.

Superintendent Tony Josephs, from the North West Command Unit which covers Brent, said: “This is a truly shocking incident that has left a woman dead and two others injured, and I understand the concern this will cause the local community and those across London.

“I want to reassure people that a team of experienced detectives are already working at pace to piece together the events of last night and identify whoever was responsible for this heinous act of violence.

“If you were in or around Gifford Road at the time of the shooting, or have any information about who was responsible, please get in contact with us. A family has been left devastated and we need to work together to provide them with answers.”

No arrests have been made and inquiries continue.

Anyone with informations should call 101 or message @MetCC on X giving the reference 7137/14DEC.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.