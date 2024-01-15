Heir to £230m pie fortune, 23, charged with murder after fatal Christmas Eve stabbing

Dylan Thomas, left, has been charged with the murder of William Bush. Picture: Supplied/South Wales Police

By Asher McShane

A man charged with murder for allegedly stabbing his housemate to death is heir to a £230m fortune, it has emerged.

Dylan Thomas, 23, has been charged with the murder of William Bush, who was found injured at 11.30pm on Christmas Eve last year in a house in Cardiff.

Mr Bush later died.

Thomas was charged with the murder on December 27 and appeared at Cardiff Magistrates Court the following day.

Thomas is the grandson of Sir Gilbert Stanley Thomas, a business tycoon whose empire includes Peter’s Pies.

In a statement after his death, Will’s family said they were ‘absolutely devastated’.

“Our beloved Will was taken away from us in such a cruel and indescribable way. Will was such a loyal, funny and caring son, brother and boyfriend,” the statement said.

“We are absolutely devastated and as a family request that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Thomas is due to appear at Cardiff Crown Court on February 2.